Overview: The triumph implies Senegal are continental winners in AFCON, CHAN, U20, U17 and Afcon Beach Soccer

Morocco 1-2 Senegal

Senegal came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations in the final match at the Nelson Mandela stadium, Algiers.

Second half substitute Mamadou Sawane headed home the winning goal seven minutes from time as Senegal scored twice in four minutes to turn an early strike from Morocco skipper Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal into a consolation.

Serigne Falou Diouf had equalised for the Teranga Cubs in the 79th minute following a penalty given by VAR.

Senegal has now won three titles within four months, their team of local based players having won the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) title in February while they also won the U20 AFCON title in Egypt in March.

Their senior national team, the Lions of Teranga began the continental dominance last year when they lifted the AFCON 2021 crown after beating hosts Egypt and then continued with an AFCON Beach Soccer title later in the year.