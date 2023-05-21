Overview: Busiro Ssaza won their first ever Masaza cup trophy in the 2022-2023 season.

Busiro Ssaza, the defending champions of the Masaza football championship has confirmed the technical docket for the team this 2023 season.

The confirmation was announced by the chairperson Joseph Ddamulira Kawuma, flanked by the CEO Paul Kayanja and other members of the executive committee.

L-R: Hussein Saddam, Michael Kabali, Ibrahim Kirya and Godfrey Wasswa during the unvieling ceremony at WAKISHA playground | Credit: David Isabirye

Vastly experienced tactician Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya is the head coach.

Last season, Kirya was head coach at Buddu Ssaza, ironically losing to Busiro 1-2 during the finals played at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

Ibrahim Kirya, the head coach Busiro Ssaza football team | Credit: David Isabirye

He will work alongside Godfrey Wasswa, Michael Kabali and goalkeeping coach Hussein Saddam.

Wasswa is the assistant coach at Maroons Football Club and he is a four-time Masaza Cup winner as player and coach.

Godfrey Wasswa, assistant coach Busiro Ssaza team | Credit: David Isabirye

Michael Kabali_assistant coach Busiro Ssaza team | Credit: David Isabirye

Kabali is head of coaches at Rays of Grace Academy and was head coach at Mawogola Ssaza last season.

Hussein was also the goalkeeping coach at Busiro Ssaza during the successful 2022-2023 season.

Hussein Saddam, goalkeeping coach Busiro Ssaza team | Credit: David Isabirye

“I am humbled by the appointment as head coach of Busiro Ssaza football team. Together with my working team, we are ready to deliver the results for Busiro and defend the trophy which was won last season” Kirya who is also assistant coach at Sports Club Villa stated.

Ibrahim Kirya addresses the media at Wakisha resource center | Credit: David Isabirye

Chairman Joseph Ddamulira Kawuma flanked by the other members of the executive | Credit: David Isabirye

The chairperson Ddamulira appealed to the fans in Busiro to turn up in big numbers and cheer the team as they successfully defend the trophy won last season.

“We have put in place the management team and the technical. We shall soon start with training sessions. I urge upon stakeholders, fans to come and join to support the team at all times” Ddamulira revealed.

Joseph Ddamulira Kawuma_chairman Busiro Ssaza team | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, the chairperson also confirmed that Busiro ssaza team will host their home matches for the 2023 season at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakishu resource center).

Paul Kayanja, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Busiro Ssaza addresses the media at Wakisha Resource center | Credit: David Isabirye

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2022 – Busiro

– Busiro 2021 – Buddu

– Buddu 2020 – Gomba

– Gomba 2019 – Bulemeezi

– Bulemeezi 2018 – Buddu

– Buddu 2017 – Gomba

Gomba 2016 – Buddu

Buddu 2015 – Singo

Singo 2014 – Gomba

– Gomba 2013 – Mawokota

– Mawokota 2012 – Bulemeezi

– Bulemeezi 2011 – Buluri

– Buluri 2010 – Not Held

– Not Held 2009 – Gomba

– Gomba 2008 – Kyadondo

– Kyadondo 2007 – Mawokota

– Mawokota 2006 – Kooki

– Kooki 2005- Mawokota

Mawokota 2004- Gomba