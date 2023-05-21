Result

Sundowns 2-2 Wydad [Wydad win on away goals rule]

Defending champions Wydad Casablanca are on course to defend their crown after eliminating favourites Mamelodi Sundowns following a 2-2 draw in Pretoria in the second semi-final of the Caf Champions League.

The two sides went into the game on the back of a goalless stalemate in Casablanca a week ago with Sundowns slightly favourites in Pretoria.

Head to head. Once again.



Reply with your 21/22 #TotalEnergiesCAFCL final memories. 👇 pic.twitter.com/EqZwAuBjxr — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) May 20, 2023

They deservedly went ahead in the 49th minute when Themba Zwane capitalised on a mistake at the back to give the hosts a lead.

But they were pegged back in the 72nd minute when Ayoub El Amloud put the ball in the net, finishing off a pass from Yahya Jebrane.

The last dance.

4 June.

11 June.#TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/xElOvWP6ue — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) May 20, 2023

Peter Shalulie then restored Sundowns lead in the 79th minute with what appeared to be the winner but an own goal four minutes later from Mothobi Mvala saw Wydad through.

They set up a final against Egyptians Al Ahly for a second successive year.