U-19 Boys Tour To India | Game 5: Param Veer Cricket Academy v Uganda U-19 | 50 Over Match

Toss: Uganda U-19 won the toss and elected to bat

Uganda U-19 258/9

Gerald Olipa 56

Sowobi Yunus 54

Param Veer Cricket Academy 141 all out

Aryan 36

Om S Patel 25

Ochaya Jaffer 3/6

Nyiro Jonathan 2/27

Uganda U-19 won by 117 runs

The Baby Cricket Cranes picked up their 3rd win on their training Tour to India after defeating the Param Veer Academy by 117 runs.

A fine batting display for the Baby Cricket Cranes set them up well with contributions throughout the whole team with Gerald Olipa (56) and Yunus Sowobi (54) the biggest contributors. Brian Asaba (40) and Jonathan Nyiiro (41) chipped with some handy contributions.

Olipa has been prolific with the bat throughout the series at the top of the order and his runs have anchored the rest of the batting.

The 9th wicket partnership worth 97 runs between Nyiiro and Sowobi made sure of Uganda posted a decent total against the academy boys.

In the defence of their total, the slow bowling options of Ali Balidawa (2/27) and Jaffar Ochaya (3/8) were the difference in the game as the Param Veer Academy boys ran out of gas with still 117 runs required for Victory.

Tandia Abdul Aziz (2/37) and Pius Oloka (1/29) were the other wickets as the Baby Cricket Cranes strolled to their third victory out of five games played so far.

The boys will play their final 50-over game tomorrow before winding up the tour with a T20 match. The preparation is for the U-19 World Cup Qualifiers that will be happening in Tanzania in July.