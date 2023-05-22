Alex Isabirye returns to a place where he made a name last season desperate for maximum points with his Vipers side against former bosses BUL.

The fixture is of huge significant especially for Vipers who aim to stay top of the table ahead of the last outing of the 2022/23 season.

Isabirye won the Uganda Cup with BUL and is regarded as a hero and a legend at the club but has been warned to expect no favours.

“It doesn’t matter whether they want to win the championship or not, our target is to get three points and that will be the mission from the first whistle,” said Dan Kabale, BUL assistant coach.

It won’t only be Isabirye for striker Karim Ndugwa also turns guns against his former side.

A win for the Venoms who lead both KCCA and Villa on goal difference will take Vipers a huge step in the defending the league – a feat they have never achieved as a club.

BUL are yet to pick maximum points in the second round and last won a league match in December when Isabirye was still the coach.

Tuesday 23rd May fixtures

BUL FC Vs Vipers SC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

SC Villa Vs Blacks Power FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Kavuma Recreation Ground-Wakiso (4:00pm)

URA FC Vs Gaddafi FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (4:00pm)

Busoga United FC Vs KCCA FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm)