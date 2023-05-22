Overview: Bugerere Ssaza is in Bulange group with Ssingo, Bulemeezi, Butambala, Busujju and islanders Buvuma.

Noah “Jajja” Mugerwa has taken over as head coach at Bugerere Ssaza football team.

Mugerwa was confirmed by the team management committee after agreeing the terms.

He was officially announced on Sunday, 21st May 2023 at Katikoomu hotel in Kayunga district by the Bugerere ssaza chiefe Mugerere Owek. James Ssempiga.

He replaces Tony Kayiwa who handled the team last season.

Jajja Noah Mugerwa shows off the Bugerere Ssaza jersey

In a special way, I thank Mugerere for entrusting me with his team to be the head coach of this county, we are going to work as a team to see that get the trophy this season. I have been on a number of Masaza teams and won with them. I will use this same experience that I have to see Bugerere Ssaza to win the trophy. Jajja Noah Mugerwa, head coach Bugerere Ssaza football team

Mugerwa, the current head coach at Blessed Sacrament Kimanya has also formerly handled Ssingo, Butambala, Bddu and Kabula and lately Buluuli.

Bugerere is in Bulange group with Ssingo, Bulemeezi, Butambala, Busujju and islanders Buvuma.

The 2023 Masaza Cup tournament is ear-marked to kick off on 24th June.

Busiro is the defending champion of the tournament.

Bugerere Ssaza management team

Jajja Noah Mugerwa

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2022 – Busiro

– Busiro 2021 – Buddu

– Buddu 2020 – Gomba

– Gomba 2019 – Bulemeezi

– Bulemeezi 2018 – Buddu

– Buddu 2017 – Gomba

Gomba 2016 – Buddu

Buddu 2015 – Singo

Singo 2014 – Gomba

– Gomba 2013 – Mawokota

– Mawokota 2012 – Bulemeezi

– Bulemeezi 2011 – Buluri

– Buluri 2010 – Not Held

– Not Held 2009 – Gomba

– Gomba 2008 – Kyadondo

– Kyadondo 2007 – Mawokota

– Mawokota 2006 – Kooki

– Kooki 2005- Mawokota

Mawokota 2004- Gomba