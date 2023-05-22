Overview: An overwhelming turn-up of over 120 golfers took part in this championship for the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) captain Emmanuel Wamala.

2023 absa Captain’s bell tournament:

Overall winners:

Men: Vincent Katutsi – 66 Nett

Vincent Katutsi – Ladies : Anne Abeja – 69 Nett

: Anne Abeja – Professionals: Marvin Kibirige – 66, 75 (138 Gross)

The 2023 absa captain’s bell golf tournament was successfully held on 20th May at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala city.

An overwhelming turn-up of over 260 golfers took part in this championship for the UGC captain Emmanuel Wamala as he clocked one year in office.

Vincent Katutsi and Anne Abeja carried the headlines with the overall men and ladies’ trophies respectively.

UGC captain Emmanuel Wamala sounds the traditional bell

Vincent Katutsi (middle) with overall male trophy

Katutsi scored 66 nett to topple the rest of the men as Abeja recorded 69 nett.

Besides the glittering trophies, the winners were rewarded with a golf and 2 umbrellas apiece.

“I am excited for the victory. I want to challenge myself for more tournaments” Katutsi who fired 4 birdies on holes 1, 13, 14 and 17 stated.

Anne Abeja (middle) with her trophy and golf bag

Marvin Kibirige who scored a total gross of 138 in 36 holes played over in two rounds (63 and 75) was overall professional winner.

Kibirige who equaled the UGC course record of 9-under 63 on day one par-took the biggest share of the Ug.shs 10,000,000 professionals’ kitty.

Marvin Kibirige (middle) recieves the Shs 10,000,000 dummy cheque

Emmanuel Wamala hands over a forever grateful message to Mumba Kalifungwa

Other top performers:

Group A Men:

Charles Mubiru (68) toppled the rest in group A-men, a stroke better than Peter Tumusiime.

Kin Karisa, director of Next Media Services scored 71 nett to settle for third place, behind Tumusiime.

absa Bank M.D Mumba Kalifungwa after a powerful swing

Emmanuel Wamala after a powerful swing

Group B Men:

In group B men, Luka Abe (70) was outstanding. Lawyer Godwin Murungi (71 countback) played second fiddle ahead of Fred Kasumba.

Group C Men:

Tushar Masheru (69) was top performer in group C ahead of Joshua Mazune (71 countback) and Allan Atuhairwe.

Female golfers pose for a group photo

Ladies Group A:

Mackline Nsenga championed group A-ladies with 72 nett to win on countback ahead of Lydia Mutesi.

Evarlyne Asiimwe was second runners up with 74 nett (countback).

Mackline Nsenga putts to glory

Group B Ladies:

With a 70 nett countback score, Gertrude Kityo was outstanding in group B ahead of Annette Kiconco.

Peace Muyege was second runners up in group B with 71 nett.

Peace Mugeye off the Tee

Seniors (55 years and above):

Jackson Karyarugookwe scored 71 nett to win the men seniors’ cluster.

Sam Byagagaire scored 72 nett (countback) to take senior place.

Jennifer Opio (75 nett) was the best senior lady golfer.

Tooro Club’s Lillian Koowe (67 nett) was the most outstanding guest golfer.

A male golfer with a powerful swing at absa sponsored captain’s bell tournament

A female golfer after a powerful drive off at Uganda Golf Club

Side-bets:

The nearest to the pin contest was won by Annette Kiconco (ladies) and David Mureithi (men).

The longest drive for the men was taken by Caroline Namutebi (ladies) and Tarzan Lubega (men).

Slyvia Bideri scored 102 nett to take the piga mingi award.

Different winners pose for a group photo after 2023 captain’s bell golf tournament at Uganda Golf Club