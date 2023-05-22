Overview: Buddu is in Muganzirwazza group alongside Gomba, Mawokota, Mawogola, Kabula and islanders Ssesse in arguably the “group of death”.

Simon Peter Mugerwa will coach Buddu Ssaza team for the season 2023 in the Buganda Masaza football tournament.

Mugerwa, a CAF “B” licensed tactician agreed terms with the team management before putting pen onto paper.

A winning coach last season with Busiro Ssaza, Mugerwa returns to Buddu after five seasons, following spells with Buddu (2016 and 2018), Bulemeezi (2020 and 2021) as well as Busiro (2022-2023).

Simon Peter Mugerwa (right) as he was officially unveiled at a private event in Masaka

Returning home:

At Buddu Ssaza, Mugerwa brands the trek back to the team as a journey to all where it started.

“To return to Buddu Ssaza is coming back home. This is my home where my coaching journey started” the former Masaka S.S head coach says.

At Buddu Ssaza, he won the 2016 Masaza Cup football trophy, a feat he believes can be replicated.

“I am returning to Buddu Ssaza to make it at the top once again. The main target is the trophy, nothing else” he adds.

At the moment, Mugerwa is head coach at Proline Football Club in the Kampala regional league and at the same time, he is head of coaches at Buddo Secondary School.

Simon Peter Mugerwa on duty

Mugerwa is a knowledgeable coach who is highly respected in the game of football presently.

He was among the best students in the CAF “B” class with spot on theory and practical tactics.

As Buddu Ssaza seeks for their fourth title following triumphs in 2016, 2018 and 2021, Mugerwa is expected to assemble a competitive side ready to challenge for silverware.

Buddu is in Muganzirwazza group alongside Gomba, Mawokota, Mawogola, Kabula and islanders Ssesse in arguably the “group of death”.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2022 – Busiro

– Busiro 2021 – Buddu

– Buddu 2020 – Gomba

– Gomba 2019 – Bulemeezi

– Bulemeezi 2018 – Buddu

– Buddu 2017 – Gomba

Gomba 2016 – Buddu

Buddu 2015 – Singo

Singo 2014 – Gomba

– Gomba 2013 – Mawokota

– Mawokota 2012 – Bulemeezi

– Bulemeezi 2011 – Buluri

– Buluri 2010 – Not Held

– Not Held 2009 – Gomba

– Gomba 2008 – Kyadondo

– Kyadondo 2007 – Mawokota

– Mawokota 2006 – Kooki

– Kooki 2005- Mawokota

Mawokota 2004- Gomba