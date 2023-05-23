Overview: The Social Golfer is inviting UK-based golf clubs to donate a 4-ball to their auction, with all proceeds going to Afriyea Golf Academy Uganda - Africa. The auction target is to raise £5,000.

The Social Golfer, the UK’s largest golf society network with over 14,000 registered users worldwide has announced a strategic partnership with the Afriyea Golf Academy, a non-profit organization in Uganda.

The partnership will help Afriyea Golf Academy raise vital funds to continue with its golf programs, that teaches underprivileged youth and kids with special needs to prosper in life via the game of golf.

Undepreviledged young boys under AFRIYEA Golf Academy Uganda talk golf tactics

As part of the partnership, The Social Golfer will raise monies to support the academy with Golf Equipment, as well as golf clothing.

Ian Mullins, Editor of The Social Golfer remarked; “We are so excited to partner with Afriyea Golf Academy and support their mission to provide golf programs to underprivileged kids and promote sustainability and conservation via the game of golf. I can’t applaud Isiah enough for his work so far. We are inspired by both his story and the academy’s ambitions. We believe with our help and support; we can make a real change to golf in Uganda and all of Africa!”

In addition, The Social Golfer will provide Kids with a platform on which to record their scores and track their progress via their new unique TSG Handicap Index System.

Furthermore, the site which had more than 245K+ unique visitors in 2022, has agreed to raise funds at their flagship event, The Social Golfer OPEN 2023 on July 30th at Blenchingly Golf Club in Surrey.

We are so excited to partner with The Social Golfer,” said CEO of Afriyea Golf Academy Isiah Mwesige.

“This partnership will help us raise the funds we need to provide golf programs to underprivileged youth and kids with special needs. We believe that golf can be a powerful tool for social change, and we are committed to using the game to help these young people reach their full potential.” Mwesige added.

The Social Golfer is inviting UK-based golf clubs to donate a 4-ball to their auction, with all proceeds going to Afriyea Golf Academy Uganda – Africa.

The auction’s target is to raise £5,000.

The money raised from the auction will go towards providing 1,000 kids in 21 schools with water bottles, hats, and mobile phones to record their progress.

The money will also be used to provide a pathway for kids into the professional game of golf by 2030.

In return for their donation, participating golf clubs will receive many benefits, including; a free article about their club’s participation on The Social Golfer’s website, a free backlink to their website worth £100+, social media posts and tags around The Social Golfer OPEN event, rights to any images or video taken on the day for use across social media and the website as well as the option to add an Afriyea Golf Academy logo to their website, confirming their support

For starters, Afriyea Golf Academy supports over 1000 kids in 21 schools with coaching and equipment.