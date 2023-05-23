Overview:
The successful teams from the first round of the preliminary stage will face off at round two ahead of the round of 32.
Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship 2023:
Preliminary Round Games (First Round):
Tuesday, 30th May 2023:
- Njovu Vs Nkula – Wakisha playground (4 PM)
- Njobe Vs Nakinsige – Kawanda S.S playground (4 PM)
- Butiiko Vs Nsuma – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)
- Nkuusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi – Buddo S.S playground (4 PM)
Wednesday, 31st May 2023:
- Ntalaganya Vs Mbwa – Kawanda S.S Playground (4 PM)
- Mpewo Vs Nnyonyi Nyange – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)
- Nvubu Vs Nkeje – Buddo S.S playground (4 PM)
- Nvuma Vs Kkibe – Wakisha playground (2 PM)
- Ndisa Vs Kayozi – Wakisha playground (4 PM)
The first round for the preliminary stage of the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football championship will be played on Tuesday, 30th May and Wednesday, 31st May.
On Tuesday, there will be four games at four different grounds.
Njovu will square up against Nkula at the Wakisha playground, Njobe faces Nakinsige at Kawanda S.S playground.
At Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Butiiko will face Nsuma and Nkuusu will play Mazzi ga Kisasi at the Buddo S.S playground.
All the games will kick off at 4 PM.
Wednesday, 31st May 2023:
On Wednesday, 31st May 2023, there will be five matches at four different venues.
Ntalaganya will play Mbwa at Kawanda S.S Playground (4 PM).
Mpewo shall face Nnyonyi Nyange at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM) whilst Nvubu will play Nkejje at the Buddo S.S playground (4 PM).
At the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha), there will be a double header.
The early kick off will witness Nvuma against Kkibe at 2 PM before Ndisa face Kayozi at 4 PM.
The successful teams from the first round of the preliminary stage will face off at round two ahead of the round of 32.
Round two matches (preliminary stage) will be played on 6th June 2023.
The draws for the teams at the round of 32 will be held on 8th June 2023 at Bulange, Mengo.
Round three will kick-off on Wednesday, 14th June 2023 with matches at round of 32.
His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II graced the official opening match between Ngabi Nsamba and Nkima at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium on 13th May 2023.
Ngabi Nsamba won the contest 3-1 courtesy of captain Viane Ssekajugo’s brace and another goal from Ivan Kamoga.
Moses Kiggundu scored the consolation for Nkima with a late strike. Yasser Mugerwa (Nkima midfielder) was sent off for an early shower.
Ndiga clan is the reigning champion.
BIKA All Winners since inception:
- 1950:Mbogo
- 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
- 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1953: Not Held
- 1954:Not Held
- 1955:Kkobe
- 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
- 1958: Ngeye
- 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1960: Ffumbe
- 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
- 1962: Nkima
- 1963: Not Held
- 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
- 1988: Lugave
- 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1990: Lugave
- 1991: Ngeye
- 1992: Ngeye
- 1993: Nkima
- 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1995: Lugave
- 1996: Mpindi
- 1997: Nnyonyi
- 1998: Lugave
- 1999: Lugave
- 2000: Mpologoma
- 2001: Ngo
- 2002: Mpologoma
- 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2004:Lugave
- 2005: Ffumbe
- 2006: Mpindi
- 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2008: Kkobe
- 2009: Ffumbe
- 2010: Nte
- 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2012: Ngeye
- 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2015: Mbogo
- 2016: Nte
- 2017: Nte
- 2018: Nkima
- 2019: Mbogo
- 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2021: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2022: Ndiga