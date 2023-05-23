Overview: The successful teams from the first round of the preliminary stage will face off at round two ahead of the round of 32.

Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship 2023:

Preliminary Round Games (First Round):

Tuesday, 30th May 2023:

Njovu Vs Nkula – Wakisha playground (4 PM)

Njobe Vs Nakinsige – Kawanda S.S playground (4 PM)

Butiiko Vs Nsuma – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Nkuusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi – Buddo S.S playground (4 PM)

Wednesday, 31st May 2023:

Ntalaganya Vs Mbwa – Kawanda S.S Playground (4 PM)

Mpewo Vs Nnyonyi Nyange – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Nvubu Vs Nkeje – Buddo S.S playground (4 PM)

Nvuma Vs Kkibe – Wakisha playground (2 PM)

Ndisa Vs Kayozi – Wakisha playground (4 PM)

Celebrations for Ngabi Nsamba

The successful teams from the first round of the preliminary stage will face off at round two ahead of the round of 32.

Round two matches (preliminary stage) will be played on 6th June 2023.

The draws for the teams at the round of 32 will be held on 8th June 2023 at Bulange, Mengo.

Round three will kick-off on Wednesday, 14th June 2023 with matches at round of 32.

His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II graced the official opening match between Ngabi Nsamba and Nkima at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium on 13th May 2023.

Ngabi Nsamba won the contest 3-1 courtesy of captain Viane Ssekajugo’s brace and another goal from Ivan Kamoga.

Moses Kiggundu scored the consolation for Nkima with a late strike. Yasser Mugerwa (Nkima midfielder) was sent off for an early shower.

Ndiga clan is the reigning champion.

A section of fans who watched the official opening match between Ngabi Nsamba and Nkima. Ngabi Nsamba won 3-1.

BIKA All Winners since inception:

1950 :Mbogo

:Mbogo 1951: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1952: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1953: Not Held

Not Held 1954 :Not Held

:Not Held 1955 :Kkobe

:Kkobe 1956 :Mmamba Gabunga

:Mmamba Gabunga 1957 : Nyonyi Nyange

: Nyonyi Nyange 1958 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1959 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1960 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 1961 : Bbalangira and Kkobe

: Bbalangira and Kkobe 1962 : Nkima

: Nkima 1963 : Not Held

: Not Held 1964: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1965 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1987: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1988 : Lugave

: Lugave 1989: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1990 : Lugave

: Lugave 1991 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1992: Ngeye

Ngeye 1993 : Nkima

: Nkima 1994 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1995 : Lugave

: Lugave 1996 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 1997 : Nnyonyi

: Nnyonyi 1998 : Lugave

: Lugave 1999: Lugave

Lugave 2000 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2001 : Ngo

: Ngo 2002 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2003 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2004 :Lugave

:Lugave 2005 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2006 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 2007 : Ngabi Nsamba

: Ngabi Nsamba 2008 : Kkobe

: Kkobe 2009 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2010 : Nte

: Nte 2011 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2012 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 2013: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 2014 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2015 : Mbogo

: Mbogo 2016 : Nte

: Nte 2017 : Nte

: Nte 2018 : Nkima

: Nkima 2019: Mbogo

Mbogo 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2021 : Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2022: Ndiga