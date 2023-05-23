Overview: At least over 3000 runners are expected to grace the 2023 Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon on 2nd September in Kasese District.

Upper Kololo is a posh Kampala city suburb famed for its undulating terrain, serene, quiet leafy confines and multi-billions mansions.

For the right reasons, organizers of the Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori marathon chose the aforementioned place for the mock 3KM run to officially usher in the main event due on 2nd September 2023.

Runners during the launch MOCK run of the 2023 Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon | Credit: David Isabirye

Company Chief Executive Officers (CEO), politicians, marketers, business and media personalities graced the mock run and official launch later at Rozaho Restaurant.

Two ministers; State minister of ICT and National Guidance Hon Godfrey Kabbyanga and State Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Hon. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka graced the launch as guests sipped the juicy Tusker Lite.

“We intend to plant at least 6,000,000 trees to protect the snow on the peak of Mount Rwenzori. We target an improved marathon from that we held last year” Hon. Bahinduka remarked.

Amos Wekesa

The chief organizer, Amos Masaba Wekesa of Equator Hikes and the Great Lake Safaris vowed to organize a better marathon in 2023.

“Last year was just a start. We are targeting about 3000 runners this year with a combination of local and foreign runners. We want to emulate the Kilimanjaro marathon that has grown in stature” Wekesa noted.

Wekesa, Lauded all the sponsors ranging from the Uganda Breweries Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Hima Cement, Rwenzori, Roke Telecom, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, UNDP, Rocket Health and others.

Emmy Hashakimana

Emmy Hashakimana – Marketing and Innovation Director at Uganda Breweries Limited spoke of the health and economic benefits that come forth with the Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon.

“The TuskerLite Rwenzori Marathon comes with several benefits in the health and economic spheres. We promise to light up Kasese with the Tusker Lite brand” Hashakimana who also announced a Shs 800,000,000 sponsorship noted.

Hashakimana appreciated the local communities in Kasese district and the other partners who have joined noble cause.

Official launch of the 2023 Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon

Henry Ssali and Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga during the 3KM walk-cum-run

2022 top performers:

Allan Andiema (Uganda) clocked 2:31:49 to win the men’s 42 KM. The women category was won by Kenya’s Isgah Cheruto (2:50:58).

The half marathon was won by Gilbert Kamutwire (Uganda) with a time of 1:06:56 ahead of Leonard Kiprop (1:08:39) and Brian Adams Ategeka (1:09:56).

The women half marathon winner was Uganda’s Annet Chesang (1:21:29) as another Ugandan, Evas Nasasira came second with 1:26:20.

The running kit will cost Shs 50,000 per person. The price monies have been increased from Shs 50,000,000 to Shs 100,000,000 that will be paid to the elite runners.

Runners after clocking 1 KM

The York Terrace

For starters, the Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori marathon in Uganda was classified among the 30 world’s best half marathons on the globe, according to the US outdoors wire.

The other destination half marathons include; Banff national park in Canada, Lancaster county – Pennsylvania, Bryce Canyon – Utah (US), Jasper – Alberta (Canada), Lycian Way (Turkey), Baragi Highland (Japan), San Juan Islands – Washington (US), Queenstown (New Zealand), Niagara Falls – New York (USA), Badlands – North Dakota (USA), Santa Barbara – California (USA), Missoula -Montana (USA), Negril (Jamaica), Ludington – Michigan (USA), Sedona – Arizona (USA), Yakima – Washington (USA), Sauvie Island – Oregon (USA), Casper – Wyoming (USA), Daufuskie Island – South Carolina (USA), Mount Desert Island – Maine (USA), Chicago – Illinois (USA), Quad Cities – Illinois (USA), Madison – Wisconsin (USA), Indianapolis – Indiana (USA), South Padre Island – Texas (USA), Napa Valley – California (USA), Celebration – Florida (USA), Coeur d’Alene – Idaho (USA) and Sun Valley – Idaho (USA).

Organizers and partners in a group photo at Rozaho Restaurant | Credit: David Isabirye