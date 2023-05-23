Overview: For starters, Bugembe United Football Club currently lies third in 5th division league in Jinja city, Eastern Uganda.

Twahir Ddamulira, the Jinja City Lord Councilor, also the founder of Ddamulira and Friends Foundation has donated sports equipment to Bugembe United Football Club.

The donated equipment includes a brand new set of jerseys (black) to help assist the club that features in the fifth tier division of the pyramid in Uganda’s football.

Ddamulira officially handed over the kit to the team manager Isaac Ddungu, urging the development is first of the many gestures in the pipeline.

I am a devoted sportsman only that my playing career did not cross oceans owing to some challenges but I love sports and Bugembe United as a club is at my heart. I am among those who believe sports can deliver the development, social change and good health we so much need in our communities if the youths are given the chance to play. So in my efforts to promote sporting activities and fostering talent development, I will be at your disposal whenever you need me. Twahir Ddamulira, Jinja City Lord Councilor, Founder of Ddamulira & Friends Foundation

Twahir Ddamulira (left) hands over the jersey to Bugembe United team manager Isaac Ddungu

Talents bred through:

Ddamulira noted about the abundant talented footballers who have graduated from the Bugembe area code, challenging many more to come through.

“Many talents have come through this area, and through this club in particular. I want to see more Khalid Auchos, I want to see more Boban Zirintusas, I want to see another Babadi, another Massa, Batabaire, Andy Mwesigwa or Onyangos from this region. But you have to work hard and I promise we shall walk the journey together if you do so. Thank you.” he added.

Bugembe United Football Club team manager Ddungu openly expressed gratitude for the offer, lauding the numerous current professional players as Aucho, Zirintunsa and Batambuze, as well as Kaye Sports Center.

For starters, Bugembe United Football Club currently lies third in 5th division league in Jinja city, Eastern Uganda in a table being led by Victorious Football Club as Lukolo F.C lies second.

Bugembe United Football Club badge