The MTN Monthly Tee golf tournament for the May 2023 was a total success on Saturday, 20th.

A total of 145 players took part in the day-long championship at the lake side par-71 Entebbe club course that overlooks Africa’s gigantic freshwater body, Lake Victoria.

Bridget Basiima scored 70 net to finish as the best overall lady, a stroke better than Diana Nabukenya (countback).

The outstanding senior (above 55 years) was James Masiko with 73 net whilst the guests’ winner was Raymond Ekwamu (65 net).

Action during the 2023 MTN Monthly Tee tournament

MTN Monthly Tee (May 2023) action

Golfer checks on the clock during play

Other top performers:

John Muchiri toppled the rest in group A men with 71 net, winning on countback ahead of Isaac Mariera.

In group B, Ronald Osekeny scored 66 net to win, two strokes better than Micheal Monnie (68 countback).

Brian Cable won group C men with 70 net three strokes better than Jonathan Bakwega.

This was the second MTN Monthly Tee tournament, the first being held in April 2023 at the lake side golfing facility founded in 1901.

Suubi Kiwanuka and Jovia Tugume share a light moment on the golf course in Entebbe during the May 2023 MTN Monthly Tee tournament.

Jovia Tugume hugs

Top performers:

Men Group A:

Winner : John Muchiri – 71 Net (countback)

: John Muchiri – 71 Net (countback) Runners up: Isaac Mariera – 71 Net

Men Group B:

Winner : Ronald Osekeny – 66 Net

: Ronald Osekeny – 66 Net Runners up: Micheal Monnie – 68 Net (Countback)

Men Group C:

Winner : Brian Cable – 70 Net

: Brian Cable – 70 Net Runners up: Jonathan Bakwega – 73 Net

Ladies:

Winner : Bridget Basiima – 70 Net

: Bridget Basiima – 70 Net Runners up: Diana Nabukenya – 71 Net (Countback)

Seniors (55 years and Above):

Winner: James Masiko – 73 Net

Guests’ category:

Winner: Raymond Ekwamu – 65 Net

Entebbe course green keeper Dan Chan (left) with a golfer through the natural green of the facility