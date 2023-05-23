Overview:
The overall winner of the May MTN Monthly Tee tournament in Entebbe was Dejan Stepanovic with a net score of 63.
The MTN Monthly Tee golf tournament for the May 2023 was a total success on Saturday, 20th.
A total of 145 players took part in the day-long championship at the lake side par-71 Entebbe club course that overlooks Africa’s gigantic freshwater body, Lake Victoria.
The overall winner was Dejan Stepanovic with a net score of 63.
Bridget Basiima scored 70 net to finish as the best overall lady, a stroke better than Diana Nabukenya (countback).
The outstanding senior (above 55 years) was James Masiko with 73 net whilst the guests’ winner was Raymond Ekwamu (65 net).
Other top performers:
John Muchiri toppled the rest in group A men with 71 net, winning on countback ahead of Isaac Mariera.
In group B, Ronald Osekeny scored 66 net to win, two strokes better than Micheal Monnie (68 countback).
Brian Cable won group C men with 70 net three strokes better than Jonathan Bakwega.
This was the second MTN Monthly Tee tournament, the first being held in April 2023 at the lake side golfing facility founded in 1901.
