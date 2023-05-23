BUL 1-1 Vipers

Alex Isabirye didn’t have the reception he expected at BUL as his Vipers side failed to win against former bosses to drop to second place on the Premier League table.

Vipers went into the game aiming to match Villa and KCCA result but found themselves behind after Samuel Ssekamatte headed home Reagan Kalyowa cross.

Karim Watambala scored a last gasp penalty to hand the Venoms a life line after Yunus Sentamu was fouled by Douglas Muganga in the penalty area.

Now, Vipers must win against Busoga United but must pray SC Villa fail to pick maximum points against URA at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Saturday when the league ends.

Elsewhere, URA hammered Gaddafi 4-0 at Lugazi while Arua Hill saw off hosts Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba.