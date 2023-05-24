U-19 Boys Tour To India | Game 6: Sai Cricket Academy v Uganda U-19

50 over Match:

Toss: Sai Cricket Academy won the toss and elected to field

Uganda U-19 178 all out

Fahad Mutagana 49

Sai Cricket Academy 54 all out

Yunus Sowobi 5/9

Musa Majid 2/9

Uganda U-19 won by 124 runs

The Baby Cricket Cranes wrapped up the 50 Over matches with a big 124-run win against the Sai Cricket Academy team.

The Ugandans who were playing the sixth and final game of the 50-over game only managed to put on 178 runs inside 43 overs with the only contributions coming the Captain Fahad Mutagana (49) and Brian Asaba (34). The rest of the batting had starts but none converted as the team failed to score more than 200 for only the second time in the six-match series.

In the defence of their total, Yunus Sowobi (5/9) made sure of the result for Uganda with some intelligent slow medium pacers as the visitors closed out the win. Musa Majid (2/9) and Christopher Kidega (2/14) were also among the wickets as the Ugandans never allowed Sai Cricket Academy any chance into the game.

The win was the fourth of the youngsters out of the six games they have played on their training tour of India. A great experience for the youngsters as they prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers. The tour has been a great training experience for the youngsters, especially in a better-playing country like India. The youngsters were able to score at least more than 200 runs in four innings out of six games they played.

Jaffar Ochaya has been impressive with the bat at the top of the order with Gerald Olipa as well at the top of the order, Joseph Baguma and Ali Balidawa the slow bowling options for Uganda were very impressive and the medium pace of Yunus Sowobi was efficient whenever required.

The youngsters will play their final tour match, a T20 game tomorrow before returning home on Thursday.