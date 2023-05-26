Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship 2023:

Preliminary Round Games

Tuesday, 30th May 2023:

Njovu Vs Nkula – Wakisha playground (4 PM)

Njobe Vs Nakinsige – Kawanda S.S playground (4 PM)

Butiiko Vs Nsuma – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Nkuusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi – Buddo S.S playground (4 PM)

Wednesday, 31st May 2023:

Ntalaganya Vs Mbwa – Kawanda S.S Playground (4 PM)

Mpewo Vs Nnyonyi Nyange – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Nvubu Vs Nkeje – Buddo S.S playground (4 PM)

Nvuma Vs Kkibe – Wakisha playground (2 PM)

Ndisa Vs Kayozi – Wakisha playground (4 PM)

The Bika football teams received four ball each at Bulange, Mengo on Friday, May 26, 2023.

These balls are to help the different teams in the preparations for as the preliminary round kicks off on Tuesday, 30th May and Wednesday, 31st May.

The committee chairperson Al Hajji Sulaiman Magala, flanked by the secretary Gerald Katamba and other members of the organizing team officially handed over the balls to the different team representatives.

“As you may be aware, we have got sponsors and partners. We are handing over four balls to each team to assist in training and preparations for the preliminary round” Al Hajji Magala noted.

Gladys Zawedde (left) receives the balls on behalf of Ffumbe clan

Preliminary Games:

On Tuesday, there will be four games at four different grounds.

Njovu will square up against Nkula at the Wakisha playground, Njobe faces Nakinsige at Kawanda S.S playground.

At Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Butiiko will face Nsuma and Nkuusu will play Mazzi ga Kisasi at the Buddo S.S playground.

All the games will kick off at 4 PM.

Bika organizing committee secretary Gerald Katamba holds some of the balls donated to the different Bika teams

Katamba addresses the media at Bulange, Mengo about the latest Bika Bya Baganda football tournament development

Wednesday, 31st May 2023:

On Wednesday, 31st May 2023, there will be five matches at four different venues.

Ntalaganya will play Mbwa at Kawanda S.S Playground (4 PM).

Mpewo shall face Nnyonyi Nyange at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM) whilst Nvubu will play Nkejje at the Buddo S.S playground (4 PM).

At the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha), there will be a double header.

The early kick off will witness Nvuma against Kkibe at 2 PM before Ndisa face Kayozi at 4 PM.