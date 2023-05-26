Kenya Legends touched down at Entebbe International Airport on Friday morning aboard a Kenya Airways flight for their Kampala Tour in which they will play against Uganda Veterans.

It is a star-studded twenty-five-man squad that includes former Kenya Simbas (XVs) and Shujaa (Sevens) internationals from as far back as the 2000s and some who just retired this year.

The vets that will be travelling to Kampala this coming weekend to take on their Ugandan counterparts in the #BattleOfTheLegends. Don't worry if you don't know most of them, we don't know them either 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #vetsOnTour pic.twitter.com/0KPGXDNJ6v — LegendsByNondiesKE (@LegendsNondies) May 22, 2023

For George “Joji” Asin, this tour couldn’t have been more perfect. Asin’s early rugby career was played in Uganda and having hung up his boots six weeks ago, Asin will play his first post-retirement game where it all started.

“Personally, it’s something few in my generation can brag of achieving. Playing against and with some of the rugby greats is just awesome. It is a very emotional match and one of the last times I will play rugby in my career and it can’t get sweeter than playing it where my career got its foundation,” Asin said to Kawowo Sports on Thursday evening.

Asin, a hooker, played for Makerere Impis from 2008-10 and Black Pirates from 2010-13. He also represented Uganda U19 during the 2007 CAR (now Rugby Africa) Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

“I started my O’level studies in Uganda at a school called St Maria Goretti, Katende in 2002 before transferring to London College of St Lawrence and then finishing at Paris Palais. So in 2007, I was somehow eligible to play for Uganda. Ramsey Olinda, Yayiro Kasasa and Sam Ahamya believed in me and the rest is history,” Asin revealed.

Asin continued his career back home in Kenya with Mwamba RFC and KCB Lions until 2023.

Other Kenya Legends who played in Uganda include captain Eddy Omondi, George Mbaye, and Oliver Mang’eni. Coincidentally, all for Makerere Impis.

The Kenya Legends match against Uganda Veterans will kick off at 4 p.m. EAT on Saturday at Kyadondo Rugby Club.