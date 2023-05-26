Overview: Among the top performers expected to be recognized is Lin Chen You. who has so far had an impressive 19 rounds thus far.

: Saturday, 27 May 2023 Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa course

The exciting Serena 63 golf series continue to happen at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa facility in Kigo, Wakiso district.

This Saturday, 27th May 2023, golfers will once again converge for a round at the Serena 63 series.

I&M Bank will reward the exceling cluster at this quarterly order of Merit May Mug of Mugs tourney.

A golf reads the line before putting

Among the top performers expected to be recognized is Lin Chen You.

Chen emerged as the front-runner, having played an impressive 19 rounds.

In his previous round, he shot a remarkable score of 30, showcasing his exceptional skill and form.

Following Chen closely is former State minister of Works and Transport Hon. John Byabagambi, who played 16 rounds and also achieved a commendable score of 30 in his last outing.

Eng. John Byabagambi in action at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course

Serena Club Professional Boniface Simwa has reassured players who are yet to tee-off that there is still time for them to catch up.

“Many participants have already played numerous rounds, demonstrating their dedication and passion for the sport. We acknowledge the various commitments and potential travel constraints some players might have, but call upon them to start playing as soon as possible,” Ssimwa notes.

He further stated that with the flexibility to play rounds on any day of the week, those who have not yet begun their journey can embark on a golfing marathon and eventually close the gap with the pace-setters.

A golfer chips from the sand bunker

The format of play for the Serena 63 Golf Series is stableford, ensuring fairness and equitable scoring for all participants allowing golfers of different skill levels to compete on an even playing field and enjoy the game to the fullest.

Aside from reserving 5 slots for the top golfers to play at I&M Bank invitational Golf in Kenya, the Bank will be offering special prizes for the top performers this Saturday.

Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at I&M Bank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of golf in the country.

Sam Ntulume, Managing Director I&M Bank Uganda

“We believe our collaboration with the Serena 63 Golf Series will create a platform for golf enthusiasts to showcase their skills, build connections, and foster a strong golfing community,” she said.

An order of Merit tournament will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, allowing all players who did not make it to the top three to participate and enjoy the competition.

L-R: Theodore Van Rooyen, Sam Ntulume and Annette Nakiyaga

This inclusion is to ensure that every golfer has an opportunity to be a part of the event, regardless of their current standing in the series.

Since its launch in March, a total of 90 golfers have registered for the series, which is running until December 2023.