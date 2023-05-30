Overview: The provisional team of 20 players will be trimmed to the final traveling team of 10 players after a residential training spell of 11th to 21st June 2023 at Ndejje University.

Event: 2 nd Africa Beach Games

2 Africa Beach Games Dates : 23 rd – 30 th June 2023

: 23 – 30 June 2023 Venue: Hammamet city, Tunisia

Uganda Handball Federation (UHF) has released the provisional list of 20 players prior to the second edition for the Africa Beach Games slated for the 23rd to 30th June 2023 in Hammamet city, Tunisia.

The squad was officially released on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 during a press briefing at the main offices of the Federation in Kampala city.

UHF president and head of delegation Sheila Richardson Agonzibwa addressed the media, flanked by the vice president and Ismail Bazanye, the assistant coach of the team summoned.

Agonzibwa pointed to the fact that this is first time ever that Uganda shall be competing at the Africa handball championship, tagging the feat as a milestone.

She humbled sought for all willing partners, sponsors, well-wishers, lovers of the sport and the entire country to rally behind the team.

Sheila Richardson Agonzibwa, the president of Uganda Handball Federation (UHF) addressing the media | Credit: David Isabirye

“This is a milestone for the Uganda Handball Federation to be competing in beach handball at a continental stage. The delegation that will be traveling has already secured travel and boarding expenses. UHF seeks for stakeholders to help assist the team prepare for the games with financial or kind assistance, apparel and branding as well as facilitation to a tune of Shs 42,000,000” Agonzibwa stated.

The president applauded the National Council of Sports (NCS), Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and Ndejje University for the necessary support accorded to the team.

Head coach George Isabirye and his assistant Bazanye, alongside the members of the technical team have assembled a formidable team of 20 players.

These will be trimmed to the final traveling team of 10 players after a residential training spell of 11th to 21st June 2023 at Ndejje University.

Ismail Bazanye, assistant coach of Uganda Beach Handball female team | Credit: David Isabirye

Team composition:

The provisional squad of 20 players has the bulk (5) from Victoria University with Oliver Katusime, Aisha Namajja, Lillian Nampijja, Hilda Abangiti and Nasimu Mutesi.

Four players are from Ndejje University; Lillian Achola, Shakira Bako, Rachael Nyakaisiki and Florence Winnie Anyait.

The trio of Kulusum Abiria, Scovia Lamunu and Brenda Adokochi are from Prisons

UPDF has the duo of Annet Ayochani and Diana Tiperu.

Others are; Dorren Ondoa (Police), Pretty Tusiime (Makerere University), Everlyne Aitasi (Kawanda S.S), Esther Adyeru (Mbogo High School) and Fauzia Nakajja (Nkaja University).

The final team will be expected to travel to Tunisia on the 22nd June 2023.

Uganda will be competing against hosts Tunisia, Algeria, Mali and Kenya for one of the available four slots to the second edition of the ANOC World Beach Games in Bali city, Indonesia (5th to 12th August 2023).

The full provisional squad:

Oliver Katusime (Victoria University), Aisha Namajja (Victoria University), Lillian Nampijja (Victoria University), Hilda Abangiti (Victoria University), Nasimu Mutesi (Victoria University), Lillian Achola (Ndejje University), Shakira Bako (Ndejje University), Rachael Nyakaisiki (Ndejje University), Florence Winnie Anyait (Ndejje University), Kulusum Abiria (Prisons), Scovia Lamunu (Prisons), Brenda Adokochi (Prisons), Dorren Ondoa (Police), Annet Ayochani (UPDF), Diana Tiperu (UPDF), Pretty Tusiime (Makerere University), Everlyne Aitasi (Kawanda S.S), Esther Adyeru (Mbogo High School), Fauzia Nakajja (Nkaja University)