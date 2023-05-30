Uganda’s Women Senior National football team, the Crested Cranes have been pitted against Rwanda in the draws for the 2024 Women’s Olympic football tournament qualifiers.

In the draws held on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, Uganda will face Rwanda at the first round of the qualifiers.

Crested Cranes will host the first leg in Kampala before the two teams face off in the return leg in Kigali, Rwanda.

The games will be played between 10th -18th July 2023 with the winner on aggregate proceeding to the second round where Cameroon awaits.

Cameroon and six other teams got a bye at this stage. The others include reigning African Champions South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, Nigeria , Botswana and Tunisia.

Crested Cranes have been out of action since featuring at Women Africa Cup of Nations in July last year and head coach George Lutalo has since been sacked with the position now vacant.

Full First Round Draws

Guinea Bissau vs Benin

Guinea vs Ghana

Burkina Faso vs Mali

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone

Uganda vs Rwanda

Namibia vs Equatorial Guinea

Ethiopia vs Chad

Congo vs Tanzania

Mozambique vs Democratic Republic of Congo