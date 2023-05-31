Overview: awogola Ssaza head coach Fred Kasekende will serve alongside Jamadah “Body Love” Magaasi Jamadah and Sula Yasin with other members of the coaching staff yet to be identified.

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup Tournament

Official opening match (Saturday, 24 th June)

June) Busiro Vs Mawokota (3 PM)

Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa

Entry fees: 10,000/= (Ordinary) & 30,000/= (VIP)

Fred Kasekende, the newly appointed head coach at Mawogola Ssaza has the belief that his charges will perform well in the 2023 Buganda Masaza football tournament.

“I have the hope that Mawogola Ssaza will compete among the big boys in this year’s Masaza Cup tournament. We shall recruit the best players and I trust my backroom staff” Kasekende who recently guided St Henry’s College Kitovu to silver in the 2023 USSSA football games noted.

Fred Kasekende

Fred Kasekende (extreme right) being unvieled officially

Mawogola Ssaza organizing committee confirmed Kasekende as the head coach at the Mawogola Ssaza headquarters.

The knowledgeable coach will work alongside Jamadah “Body Love” Magaasi Jamadah and Sula Yasin with other members of the coaching staff yet to be identified.

Kasekende replaces Michael Kabali who served last year. Kabali has since transferred to Busiro Ssaza where he is assistant coach.

Fred Kasekende (holding the ball). Jamadah Magasi is extreme right

Mawogola has never won the Masaza cup football championship but has been close with two final finished in 2004 and 2009.

Based in Ssembabule district, Mawogola ssaza is pooled in Muganzirwazza group alongside former winners Gomba, Mawokota and Busiro, as well as Kabula and islanders Ssese.

Mawogola will host Kabula in their opener at home on 2nd July 2023.

Meanwhile, the official opening match is confirmed between the reigning champions Busiro and Mawokota at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium on Saturday, 24th June 2023.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2022 – Busiro

2021 – Buddu

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Singo

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluuli

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota

2004 – Gomba