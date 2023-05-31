Overview:
Nnyoni Ndisa is among the clans that progressed to the second round for the preliminary phase of the on-going 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football championship.
Bika Football 2023 (Preliminary Stage – Round 1):
Wednesday Results:
- Nyonyi Ndisa 2-0 Kayozi
- Mpeewo 1-2 Nnyonyi Nyange
- Ntalaganya 0-2 Mbwa
- Nvubu 2 (4) – 2 (5) Nkejje
- Nvuma 5-1 Kkibe
The first round of the preliminary stage for the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football tournament climaxed on Wednesday, 31st May with five matches at the different grounds.
Nyonyi Ndisa clan recorded a 2-0 over Kayozi clan at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha).
Both of Nyonyi Ndisa’s goals were penalties scored by Nicholas Ssenyonga and Arafat Muyanja during the second of the double header at the facility which is also used by Uganda Premier League entity, Wakiso Giants Football Club.
The early kick off at 2 PM had witnessed Nvuma clan majestically win 5-1 over Kkibe clan.
Christopher Kawaggu and Kinene Lugolobi both grabbed a brace in this match.
The other each netted a brace with the other strike coming from Dirisa Kasirye.
Sadam Mayanja found the consolation for Kkibe.
Elsewhere, Mbwa (Dog) clan edged Ntalaganya 2-0 at the Kawanda Secondary School playground.
Paul Kisolo and Willy Kisolo scored for Mbwa clan.
At the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Nnyonyi Nyange out-muscled Mpeewo 2-1 during a well contested duel.
Herbert Kazibwe scored a first half penalty past goalkeeper Michael Kagiri.
Dan Kazibwe added the second in the subsequent half before Mpeewo’s consolation via Edward Kiryowa’s penalty.
At the Buddo S.S playground, Nkejje needed a tense 5-4 post match penalty victory over Nvubu after normal time had ended two goals apiece.
The games on Wednesday marked the end of the first round (preliminary stage).
The second round will kick off on Tuesday, 6th June 2023.
Ndiga clan is the reigning champion of the tournament that has a rich history since the start in 1950.
Only players with Buganda origin are allowed to play in this championship.
Tuesday Results:
- Enjovu 5-2 Enkula
- Obutiko 5-2 Ensuma
- Enjobe Vs Nakinsige (Not played after Enjobe skips match)
- Enkusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi (Not played after Enkusu skipped match)
Bika Football All Winners since inception:
- 1950:Mbogo
- 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
- 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1953: Not Held
- 1954:Not Held
- 1955:Kkobe
- 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
- 1958: Ngeye
- 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1960: Ffumbe
- 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
- 1962: Nkima
- 1963: Not Held
- 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
- 1988: Lugave
- 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1990: Lugave
- 1991: Ngeye
- 1992: Ngeye
- 1993: Nkima
- 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1995: Lugave
- 1996: Mpindi
- 1997: Nnyonyi
- 1998: Lugave
- 1999: Lugave
- 2000: Mpologoma
- 2001: Ngo
- 2002: Mpologoma
- 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2004:Lugave
- 2005: Ffumbe
- 2006: Mpindi
- 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2008: Kkobe
- 2009: Ffumbe
- 2010: Nte
- 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2012: Ngeye
- 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2015: Mbogo
- 2016: Nte
- 2017: Nte
- 2018: Nkima
- 2019: Mbogo
- 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2021: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2022: Ndiga