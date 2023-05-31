Overview: Nnyoni Ndisa is among the clans that progressed to the second round for the preliminary phase of the on-going 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football championship.

Bika Football 2023 (Preliminary Stage – Round 1):

Wednesday Results:

Nyonyi Ndisa 2-0 Kayozi

Kayozi Mpeewo 1-2 Nnyonyi Nyange

Nnyonyi Nyange Ntalaganya 0-2 Mbwa

Mbwa Nvubu 2 (4) – 2 (5 ) Nkejje

) Nkejje Nvuma 5-1 Kkibe

The first round of the preliminary stage for the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football tournament climaxed on Wednesday, 31st May with five matches at the different grounds.

Nyonyi Ndisa clan recorded a 2-0 over Kayozi clan at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha).

Both of Nyonyi Ndisa’s goals were penalties scored by Nicholas Ssenyonga and Arafat Muyanja during the second of the double header at the facility which is also used by Uganda Premier League entity, Wakiso Giants Football Club.

The early kick off at 2 PM had witnessed Nvuma clan majestically win 5-1 over Kkibe clan.

Christopher Kawaggu and Kinene Lugolobi both grabbed a brace in this match.

The other each netted a brace with the other strike coming from Dirisa Kasirye.

Sadam Mayanja found the consolation for Kkibe.

Elsewhere, Mbwa (Dog) clan edged Ntalaganya 2-0 at the Kawanda Secondary School playground.

Paul Kisolo and Willy Kisolo scored for Mbwa clan.

At the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Nnyonyi Nyange out-muscled Mpeewo 2-1 during a well contested duel.

Herbert Kazibwe scored a first half penalty past goalkeeper Michael Kagiri.

Dan Kazibwe added the second in the subsequent half before Mpeewo’s consolation via Edward Kiryowa’s penalty.

At the Buddo S.S playground, Nkejje needed a tense 5-4 post match penalty victory over Nvubu after normal time had ended two goals apiece.

The games on Wednesday marked the end of the first round (preliminary stage).

The second round will kick off on Tuesday, 6th June 2023.

Ndiga clan is the reigning champion of the tournament that has a rich history since the start in 1950.

Only players with Buganda origin are allowed to play in this championship.

Tuesday Results:

Enjovu 5-2 Enkula

Enkula Obutiko 5-2 Ensuma

Ensuma Enjobe Vs Nakinsige (Not played after Enjobe skips match)

Enkusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi (Not played after Enkusu skipped match)

Bika Football All Winners since inception:

1950 :Mbogo

:Mbogo 1951: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1952: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1953: Not Held

Not Held 1954 :Not Held

:Not Held 1955 :Kkobe

:Kkobe 1956 :Mmamba Gabunga

:Mmamba Gabunga 1957 : Nyonyi Nyange

: Nyonyi Nyange 1958 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1959 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1960 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 1961 : Bbalangira and Kkobe

: Bbalangira and Kkobe 1962 : Nkima

: Nkima 1963 : Not Held

: Not Held 1964: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1965 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1987: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1988 : Lugave

: Lugave 1989: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1990 : Lugave

: Lugave 1991 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1992: Ngeye

Ngeye 1993 : Nkima

: Nkima 1994 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1995 : Lugave

: Lugave 1996 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 1997 : Nnyonyi

: Nnyonyi 1998 : Lugave

: Lugave 1999: Lugave

Lugave 2000 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2001 : Ngo

: Ngo 2002 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2003 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2004 :Lugave

:Lugave 2005 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2006 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 2007 : Ngabi Nsamba

: Ngabi Nsamba 2008 : Kkobe

: Kkobe 2009 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2010 : Nte

: Nte 2011 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2012 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 2013: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 2014 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2015 : Mbogo

: Mbogo 2016 : Nte

: Nte 2017 : Nte

: Nte 2018 : Nkima

: Nkima 2019: Mbogo

Mbogo 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2021 : Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2022: Ndiga