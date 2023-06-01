One of Uganda’s representatives at the 2023 ISF Football Championship, Amus College was drawn in group A.

The draws were held in the Moroccoan city of Rabat on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Group A has France, Chile 2, Uganda 2 (Amus College) and Nepal.

“We are maximizing our expectations. We have played at every level of football so far. We have prepared well as a team. The teams from Europe, South America and Asia will also admire our game and style of play” Nimrod Kintu, head coach of Amus College stated moments after the draw.

Nimrod Kintu, head coach Amus College School Bukedea | Credit: David Isabirye

The other Ugandan side, Kibuli Secondary School was drawn in group E alongside Qatar, China 1 and Cote D’Voire.

Other groups:

Group B has Brazil, Mexico 1, Saudi Arabia 1 and Guinea.

In group C, there is host country Morocco 1, England 2, Mexico 2 and Benin.

Group D has Croatia, China 2, Iran and Ukraine.

China 1, England 1, Chinese Taipei and Bahraine are in group F.

Group G has Czech Republic, Morocco 2, Peru and Nigeria.

In group H, there is Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Kenya.

Meanwhile, in girls football; St Noa Girls team (Uganda) has been drawn in pool D alongside Host Morocco, Chile and England.

The tournament will be held in Morocco between 22nd and 31st July 2023.