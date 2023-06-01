Overview: The team chairperson Joseph Ddamulira Kawuma is optimistic that will bring the jinx and successfully defend the title to become the first team to achieve this feat.

In preparation for the 2023 Masaza Cup season, Busiro Ssaza has embarked on stringent plans to beef up their team.

One of the strategies has been equipping the technical and players’ dockets.

Weeks after confirming their head coach as Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya, to work alongside Godfrey Wasswa and Michael Kabali (assistants) as well as the goalkeeping coach Hussein Saddam, there are deliberate efforts to consolidate the team squad.

Hakim Kasirye, the Busiro ssaza vice in charge of technical affairs has henceforth warned the rival teams to avoid engaging their contracted players.

“We have heard of reports where rival teams are engaging our players who are contracted. This is not right.” He sounded.

Hakim Kasirye, vice in charge of technical at Busiro Ssaza team | Credit: David Isabirye

“Any deal done is at their own risk. The Busiro players are not for sale. We are working towards establishing a strong team for this season so that we successfully defend the title” Kasirye adds.

He has specifically singled out players as Akram Muzanyi, Joel Sserunjogi, Ronnie Ziraba, Ibrahim Kasenge, Jimmy Kalema, Lawrence Kambugu, Isaac Oforywoth, Goddie Alijole, Sula Mutyaba, Yudah Ddumba, Barros “Payet” Kaggwa and Andrew Kalyango.

Kasirye is also a KCCA Football Club fans’ leader, sporting director at Prosper Sports Agency and manager at Ham Shopping grounds.

Jimmy Kalema, one of the players at Busiro Ssaza that teams want to poach

Ibrahim Kirya addresses the media at Wakisha resource center during his official unveiling ceremony | Credit: David Isabirye

Kawowo Sports has established that different Masaza teams as Buddu, Butambala and Gomba have already engaged some of the aforementioned players.

Busiro Ssaza is the defending champion of the Masaza football championship after edging Buddu 2-1 during a well contested finale at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

The team chairperson Joseph Ddamulira Kawuma is optimistic that will bring the jinx and successfully defend the title to become the first team to achieve this feat.

Joseph Ddamulira Kawuma addresses the media | Credit: David Isabirye

Ddamulira works with a committed team that has the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Kayanja and other members of the executive committee.

Meanwhile, Busiro ssaza team will host their home matches for the 2023 season at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakishu resource center), a switch from Ssentema where the team has been based in the past years.

The official opening match between Busiro and three-time winners Mawokota on 24th June 2023 will however take place at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

Busiro players celebrate as they show off their winning medals last season

All Winners:

2022 : Busiro

: Busiro 2021: Buddu

Buddu 2020 : Gomba

: Gomba 2019 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2018 : Singo

: Singo 2017 : Gomba

: Gomba 2016 : Buddu

: Buddu 2015 : Singo

: Singo 2014 : Gomba

: Gomba 2013 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2012 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2011 : Buluri

: Buluri 2010: Not Held

Not Held 2009 : Gomba

: Gomba 2008 : Kyadondo

: Kyadondo 2007 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2006 : Kooki

: Kooki 2005 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2004: Gomba