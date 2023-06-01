Overview: The 2023 ISF World Schools' Football championship will be held in Morocco between 22nd and 31st July. Uganda will be represented by three schools; Kibuli S.S and Amus College (boys) as well as St Noa Girls Zzana (Girls).

Kibuli Secondary School, one of Uganda’s two representatives in boy’s football has learnt of their opponents at the 2023 ISF Football Championship.

The draws were held in the Moroccoan city of Rabat on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Kibuli S.S was drawn in group E alongside Qatar, China 1 and Cote d’Ivoire.

Juma Ssajjabi, a talisman at Kibuli Secondary School

Kibuli SS head coach Emuron Recoba and his assistant Moses “Muko” Kayemba on the touchline | Credit: David Isabirye

Other groups:

Uganda’s second boy’s team, Amus College was drawn in group A to face opposition from Europe (France), South America (Chile 2) and Asia (Nepal).

Elsewhere, Group B has Brazil, Mexico 1, Saudi Arabia 1 and Guinea.

In group C, there is host country Morocco 1, England 2, Mexico 2 and Benin.

Group D has Croatia, China 2, Iran and Ukraine.

China 1, England 1, Chinese Taipei and Bahraine are in group F.

Group G has Czech Republic, Morocco 2, Peru and Nigeria.

In group H, there is Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Kenya.

Meanwhile, in girls football; St Noa Girls team (Uganda) has been drawn in pool D alongside Host Morocco, Chile and England.

The tournament will be held in Morocco between 22nd and 31st July 2023.