The Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) revealed the squads for National 3×3 teams.

The teams comprised of only home-based players will start preps for upcoming international events

The Events

FIBA 3×3 U23/21 Nations League | 3-9 July (Kishasha, DRC)

World Beach Games | 6-12 August 2023 (Bali, Indonesia)

U23 Nations League Finals | 13-15 September (Mongolia)

FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup | December 2023 (Cairo, Egypt)

FUBA 3×3 University Tour | June to September 2023

FUBA 3×3 National Tour | August-October 2023

Training will start with trials starting this week as the top-flight league breaks off for a couple of weeks.

The Squads:

U23 Women

Nanvubya Shakira (UCU Lady Canons), Kamwadda Agatha (JKL Lady Dolphins), Aber Bridget (UCU Lady Canons), Namwenge Perus (KIU Rangers), Namugosa Tracey (UCU Lady Canons), Nabayunga Aziida (UCU Lady Canons), Longom Becky (UCU Lady Canons) and Amaniyo

Mary (KIU Rangers).

Senior Women

Akello Hope (JKL Lady Dolphins), Nakiyinji Evelyne (JKL Lady Dolphins), Owor Leticia (JKL Lady Dolphins), Imanishimwe Ritah (JKL Lady Dolphins), Ageno Sarah (JT Lady Jaguars), Amoding Maureen (JT Lady Jaguars), Lokamweri Zainah (JT Lady Jaguars) and Kirabo Sharon (KIU Rangers).

U23 Men

Baale Fayed (City Oilers), Dauna Rogers (UCU Canons), Obleng Peter (KIU Titans), Munaba Edgar (KIU Titans), Okoth Henry (KIU Titans), Kasobya Kevin (UCU), Lubwama Duncan (JT) and Muganzi Daniel (Watoto)

Senior Men

Odeke Titus Lual (City Oilers), Chuma Joseph (KIU Titans), Drileba Tonny (City Oilers), Muhwezi Ivan (City Oilers), Ochera Innocent (KIU Titans), Wanyoto Arthur (UPDF Tomahawks), Obleng Peter (KIU Titans) and Ibanda Lwabaga (UCU)