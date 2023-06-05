Nile Special Rugby Premier League champions Stanbic Black Pirates and hooker Nathan Bwambale have been voted by sports journalists as May’s best sports performers.

This was during the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) Monthly Assembly of May 2023 held at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala City on the Monday morning of June 5, 2023.

Pirates won the Sports Personality award while Bwambale bagged the Supportive/Assist award for his unsung exploits during Pirates’ charge to the rugby title. Joseph Ssebatindira and USPA partner Kansai Plascon claimed the two other awards at the assembly.

USPA Monthly Award Winners for May:

Nile Special Sports Personality: Stanbic Black Pirates Rugby Club

Stanbic Black Pirates Rugby Club Supportive/Assist: Nathan Bwambale (Black Pirates Rugby Club)

Nathan Bwambale (Black Pirates Rugby Club) Young Talent: Joseph Ssebatindira (Table Tennis)

Joseph Ssebatindira (Table Tennis) Sporting Award: Kansai Plascon

Ssebatindira, a table tennis player, won a silver medal for Uganda during the Africa Club Championship in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kansai Plascon partners with USPA to reward top scribes

USPA and Kansai Plascon signed a three-year partnership worth UGX 300 million during the May assembly.

“We are grateful that a brand of Plascon’s stature has sought to associate with us. This means it has appreciated what we are doing and would like to push us further. But in turn we also pledge to support the brand in endeavors.”- @MosesALubega #USPAUpdates2023 pic.twitter.com/AVoDnIgIZZ — USPAmedia (@USPAmedia) June 5, 2023

Starting in June, journalists from print and broadcast will be awarded for groundbreaking news reports and projects with a plaque and a UGX 300,000 cash prize courtesy of Plascon.

“You have supported athletes over the years and crucially held administrators accountable. For this, we are grateful to partner with you because of the shared objective of promoting sports growth in this country,” said Kansai Plascon Managing Director Santosh Gumte.

USPA also urged its members to prepare for the upcoming USPA Annual Awards Gala in which outstanding journalists will be recognised and awarded.