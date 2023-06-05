Overview: Kansai Plascon's rich product range entails Weather Guard, Vinyl Silk, Vinyl Matt, Anti Mosquito, Budget Emulsion, Budget Gloss, Budget undercoat, Dampseal, Eggshell, Fast Dry (Synthetic Enamel), Nitrocellulose paint, Plascryl, super gloss, woodcare, archi-texture (abetone, marble-tex and graffiante), brickeal to roof paint, among others.

Kansai Plascon Uganda is fast establishing self into the country’s sports spheres.

From Football, Rugby, Netball, Cricket to now the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA), the paints gurus are definitely the real talk of town.

The story-line could be told from their rich collection of product range that entails Weather Guard, Vinyl Silk, Vinyl Matt, Anti Mosquito, Budget Emulsion, Budget Gloss, Budget undercoat, Dampseal, Eggshell, Fast Dry (Synthetic Enamel), Nitrocellulose paint, Plascryl, super gloss, woodcare, archi-texture (abetone, marble-tex and graffiante), brickeal to roof paint, among others.

It is evident that the super quality of the afore-mentioned products have lured masses to increase their dividends that spill over to sports through the corporate social responsibility cause.

For the next three years (2023-2026), Kansai Plascon Uganda will sponsor the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) to a tune of Ug.Shs 300,000,000.

This follows grueling discussions behind the curtains from either parties at hand to elucidate that win-win situation before the final nod could be confirmed in the affirmative and signatures appended thereafter.

The deal was officially announced on Monday, June 5, 2023 during the monthly meeting.

USPA president Moses Alsayed Lubega and Santosh Gumte (Kansai Plascon managing director) inked off the binding documentations before the rest of the enthusiastic members.

USPA President Moses Alysad Lubega appends his signature on the binding document as Santosh Gumte (Kansai Plascon managing director) and Clive Kyazze (USPA General Secretary) look on | Credit: USPA

USPA has been one of the longest and consistent supporters of Uganda’s sports. Through the sports journalists many sports disciplines have received a voice and a platform to be seen, heard and endear themselves to fans. You have supported athletes over the years, and crucially held administrators accountable. For this, we are grateful to partner with you because of the shared objective of promoting sports growth in this country. Santosh Gumte, Kansai Plascon Managing Director

We are grateful that a brand of Plascon’s stature has sought to associate with USPA. This means it has appreciated what we are doing and would like to push us further. But in turn we also pledge to support the brand in its endeavours. Our work begins now. We need to prove that a partnership with USPA is worth the while Moses Alysad Lubega, president of Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA)

Deal nitty gritty:

The sponsorship from Kansai Plascon will meet the administrative costs for the 1970 founded sports’ journalists’ body, annual USPA road safety campaign and carter for sports journalist of the month and Twaake moment of the month events.

The journalist of the month award will be picked by the USPA technical team with a cash reward of Ug.Shs 500,000.

Kansai Plascon Uganda boosts USPA at such an opportune timing when the sports body needed the will power and trust of corporate bodies.

The paints manufacturing company has a clean-track record of supporting sports in the country with football (Buddu Ssaza, Vipers, Arua Hill Sports Club and the Stanbic Uganda Cup competition), Cricket (Cricket Cranes), Netball (She Cranes) and Rugby (Entebbe Mongers).