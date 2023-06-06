Overview: Njovu clan was skippered by Sports Club Villa’s forward Seif Batte and coached by former Uganda Cranes international Phillip Ssozi.

Bika Football 2023 (Preliminary Stage – Round 2):

Njovu 1-0 Nnyonyi Nakisinge

Njovu (Elephant) clan has progressed to the round of 32 in the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football championship.

This followed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nnyonyi Nakisinge in the second preliminary round duel played on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Uthuman Kikomeko was the hero with the lone goal of the game played under scorching sunny conditions at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

Kikomeko’s goal arrived in the 33rd minute, a well struck header.

Njovu (white) against Nyonyi Nyange at Wankulukukuku

It then necessitated solid defending as Nnyonyi Nakisinge raided numerous raids towards the opposition goal.

Njovu clan was skippered by Sports Club Villa’s forward Seif Batte and coached by former Uganda Cranes international Phillip Ssozi.

Seif Batte, Njovu clan’s captain | Credit: David Isabirye

The second game at Wankulukuku stadium on the same day will be between Obutiko (Mushroom) clan and Mazzi Ga Kisasi.

Meanwhile, Embwa (Dog) will take on Nnyonyi Nnyange at the Kawanda S.S playground, Nkejje faces Nvuma at the Buddo S.S playground and Nnyonyi Ndisa faces Nkima (Monkey) at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha).

Six teams will qualify from qualify from the second preliminary round to the stage of 32 that kicks off on 14th June 2023.

Other games (Preliminary stage – Round 2) – Tuesday, 6th June

Obutiko Vs Mazzi Ga Kisasi – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Embwa Vs Nnyonyi Nnyange – Kawanda S.S playground (4 PM)

Nkejje Vs Nvuma – Buddo S.S playground (4 PM)

Nnyonyi Ndisa Vs Nkima – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha) – 4 PM