Uganda’s U-17 national player Alex Yiga continues with the bold journey to full professionalism.

Yiga had a successful four month’s training stint in Europe and has since returned home for a brief break.

He featured in competitive games with Rangers Football Club U-16 team, Dundee U-16 team and the Junior team of Manchester city football club.

Alex Yiga at Rangers Football Club

Every passing day in Europe, Yiga learnt a thing or two which left him a better player.

“I enjoyed my time in Europe. It was a great experience to play with young players from different parts of the world. I got good exposure and learnt a lot of things which help me improve as a player” Yiga noted.

Alex Yiga

Yiga scored four goals and five assists in the five games played.

He was on target for Rangers U-17 against Sunderland U-17 with two assists in the same game.

He also scored for Rangers U16 team against the Rangers B side.

Alex Yiga (standing second from left) in Manchester City Junior Team

Yiga had two assists in Dundee United’s junior team against Livingstone, had a goal for Dundee United junior team against Hamilton before featuring for Manchester City junior team, scoring a goal and assist against Bolton Wanderers’ junior team.

Whilst on the trials spell, he was subjected to special UEFA player’s training where there were daily theory and practical sessions.

“The UEFA education has improved a lot my attitude, mentality and approach towards the game of football” Yiga who is under the FestoWeb Sports management company says.

FestoWeb Sports management company also works closely with important partners as Revolution Sport UK and Sockatyes Spain.

Alex Yiga upon return home

Upon return home, he returned to his mother club, KCCA where he is in the junior team and played the latest 1-0 win over Soltilo Bright Stars’ junior team.

Yiga is the first born child in the family of five to Godfrey Temaliggwa (deceased) and Regina Nantume.

He is a good dribbler of the ball at blistering pace, a team player, visionary and shoots perfectly with either foot.

He is expected to return to Europe by August 2023.

A smiling Alex Yiga

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Alex Yiga

Date of Birth: 22nd June 2006

Place of Birth: Mukono, Central Uganda

Parents: Godfrey Temaliggwe (Deceased) & Regina Nantume

Number in Family: 1st Born out of 5

Education: Mukono Central Primary School (P1- P3), Bishop West (P4-P5), St Julian Primary School – Gayaza (P6-P7), Rines SS (S1), Dynamic SS – Mukono (S2 – S5)

Football Journey: Dynamic SS (USSSA Football Championship), KCCA Soccer Academy (FUFA Juniors League), Uganda U-17 National Team (Played in 2022 CECAFA U-17 Championship), Had successful trial spells with Junior sides of Rangers & Dundee United (Scotland), Manchester City (UK)