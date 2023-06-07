Ronald Kigongo has left URA Football Club, the club has confirmed.

The versatile star joined the four time league champions in 2016 from Maroons FC and has played in almost every position for the club during his time at the URA Football Club.

“URA FC have parted ways with utility player Ronald Kigongo after seven years of diligent service..” read part of the statement on the club website.

“We would like to thank Kigongo for the seven years of diligent service and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Kigongo has been one of the longest serving players in the current team alongside Hudu Mulili and Said Kyeyune although the latter quit for Proline and Al Merrickh at one point in his career.