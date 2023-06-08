Overview: Mawokota Ssaza has won the Masaza Cup tournament on three different counts in 2005, 2007 and 2013.

Former Uganda Cranes international Richard Malinga will be the head coach at Mawokota Ssaza Football team for the 2023 season.

Malinga retains his position for the fourth season in a row after spells in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“I am happy that I have been entrusted with the head coach job at Mawokota Ssaza team. Together with my backroom team, we are determined to serve the team” Malinga stated.

He brings a wealth of experience having worked with several talented youth players at KCCA Football Club where he served as a member of the technical team for a long spell.

Of late, Malinga was also part of the technical docket at Amus College in Bukedea.

Richard Malinga (extreme right) being handed over the Mawokota Ssaza team jersey

Mawokota Ssaza has won the Masaza Cup tournament on three different counts in 2005, 2007 and 2013.

They wish to bring the long trophy drought going to the 2023 season.

The team management zeroed on Malinga basing on the positive working relationship from the previous season amid claims Michael Bukenya, Edward Golola and Joackim Mukungu would take over.

The team is now sponsored by Brooks Agro Farm.

Mawokota Ssaza team coaches for the 2023 season

Mawokota Ssaza is in Muganzirwazza group alongside Gomba, Buddu, Mawogola, Kabula and islanders Ssesse in arguably the “group of death”.

On 24th June 2023, Mawokota Ssaza will open up against the current champions Busiro at the Mutesa II Wankulukukuku stadium, Kabowa.

Mawokota Ssaza team manager Ricard Bugaya with his speech at Butoolo, Kamengo in Mpigi district

Meanwhile, in the latest build up match, Mawokota Ssaza smiled past Ngabi clan 4-2.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2022 – Busiro

– Busiro 2021 – Buddu

– Buddu 2020 – Gomba

– Gomba 2019 – Bulemeezi

– Bulemeezi 2018 – Buddu

– Buddu 2017 – Gomba

Gomba 2016 – Buddu

Buddu 2015 – Singo

Singo 2014 – Gomba

– Gomba 2013 – Mawokota

– Mawokota 2012 – Bulemeezi

– Bulemeezi 2011 – Buluri

– Buluri 2010 – Not Held

– Not Held 2009 – Gomba

– Gomba 2008 – Kyadondo

– Kyadondo 2007 – Mawokota

– Mawokota 2006 – Kooki

– Kooki 2005- Mawokota

Mawokota 2004- Gomba