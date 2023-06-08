Overview:
Mawokota Ssaza has won the Masaza Cup tournament on three different counts in 2005, 2007 and 2013.
Former Uganda Cranes international Richard Malinga will be the head coach at Mawokota Ssaza Football team for the 2023 season.
Malinga retains his position for the fourth season in a row after spells in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
“I am happy that I have been entrusted with the head coach job at Mawokota Ssaza team. Together with my backroom team, we are determined to serve the team” Malinga stated.
He brings a wealth of experience having worked with several talented youth players at KCCA Football Club where he served as a member of the technical team for a long spell.
Of late, Malinga was also part of the technical docket at Amus College in Bukedea.
Mawokota Ssaza has won the Masaza Cup tournament on three different counts in 2005, 2007 and 2013.
They wish to bring the long trophy drought going to the 2023 season.
The team management zeroed on Malinga basing on the positive working relationship from the previous season amid claims Michael Bukenya, Edward Golola and Joackim Mukungu would take over.
The team is now sponsored by Brooks Agro Farm.
Mawokota Ssaza is in Muganzirwazza group alongside Gomba, Buddu, Mawogola, Kabula and islanders Ssesse in arguably the “group of death”.
On 24th June 2023, Mawokota Ssaza will open up against the current champions Busiro at the Mutesa II Wankulukukuku stadium, Kabowa.
Meanwhile, in the latest build up match, Mawokota Ssaza smiled past Ngabi clan 4-2.
Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:
- 2022 – Busiro
- 2021 – Buddu
- 2020 – Gomba
- 2019 – Bulemeezi
- 2018 – Buddu
- 2017 – Gomba
- 2016 – Buddu
- 2015 – Singo
- 2014 – Gomba
- 2013 – Mawokota
- 2012– Bulemeezi
- 2011– Buluri
- 2010– Not Held
- 2009– Gomba
- 2008– Kyadondo
- 2007– Mawokota
- 2006– Kooki
- 2005- Mawokota
- 2004- Gomba