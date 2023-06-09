Overview: Mawokota Ssaza, three-time Masaza cup winners will officially open up the surge for the fourth title against the reigning champions, Busiro Ssaza on 24th June 2023 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Kabowa.

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup:

Official opening match (Saturday, 24 th June)

June) Busiro Ssaza Vs Mawokota Ssaza

At Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa (3:00 PM)

Mawokota Ssaza football team squad for the 2023 Buganda Masaza football championship has taken shape prior to the long anticipated kick-off.

The team being prepared by head coach Richard Malinga and his assistants has a blend of the young and experienced players.

Joseph Kayondo is team captain of the troops who seek for the fourth title in as many years following earlier triumphs in 2005, 2007 and lately 2013.

The other players on the team include immensely gifted Ivan “Kanda” Agamire, forwards Alex “Harzard” Mutebi, Valentine Odoi, Shugai Kaliisa, defender Joel Opio and James Mubezi.

Striker Alex Mutebi summersaults as he celebrates a goal

The squad also has Henry Tumusiime, Francis Anselm, Godfrey Kidega Okumu, Brian Zaala Muwayiira, Kelvin Amayo, Joel Opio, Alex Vubya, Rashid Mutebi, Derrick Ssemugooma, Emmanuel Mpozza, Erias Kiyemba, Vicent Masumbuko, Denis Konde, Michael Abura, Alex Lutwaama, Isaac Kyeyune, Ronald Fungaro, Ronald Obedi Giu Lakor, Abu Mayanja, Abraham Amico and Kevin Ssewanyana, among others.

Former Uganda Cranes international Malinga bounce back as the head coach at Mawokota Ssaza Football team for the 2023 season.

Malinga retained his position for the fourth season in a row after spells in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“I am happy that I have been entrusted with the head coach job at Mawokota Ssaza team. Together with my backroom team, we are determined to serve the team” Malinga who is deputized by Eric Kisuze, Adadi Mutumba (goalkeeping coach) and Zagga (trainer) stated.

The team is sponsored by Brooks Agro Farm, area politicians (Members of Parliament and other local council leaders) as well as the well-wishers’ cluster.

Mawokota beat Ngabi clan 4-2 in the latest build up match played at Butoolo playground, Mpigi on Thursday, 8th June 2023.

The three-time Masaza cup winners will officially open up the surge for the fourth title against the reigning champions, Busiro Ssaza on 24th June 2023 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Kabowa.

His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is expected to be the chief guest during the opening match.

This tournament is organized by Buganda Kingdom and bankrolled by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, UNAIDS and the Nabagereka Foundation.

Full Mawokota Ssaza team:

Joseph Kayondo (captain), Ivan Agamire, Henry Tumusiime, James Mubezi, Francis Anselm, Valentine Odoi, Godfrey Kidega Okumu, Alex Mutebi, Brian Zaala Muwayiira, Shugai Kaliisa, Kelvin Amayo, Joel Opio, Alex Vubya, Rashid Mutebi, Derrick Ssemugooma, Emmanuel Mpozza, Erias Kiyemba, Vicent Masumbuko, Denis Konde, Michael Abura, Alex Lutwaama, Isaac Kyeyune, Ronald Fungaro, Ronald Obedi Giu Lakor, Abu Mayanja, Abraham Amico, Kevin Ssewanyana

Technical Docket:

Team manager :

: Head coach: Richard Malinga

Richard Malinga Assistant coach : Eric Kisuze Mubiru

: Eric Kisuze Mubiru Goalkeeping coach : Adadi Mutumba

: Adadi Mutumba Trainer : Zagga

: Zagga Fitness coach: Bishop Orom Bithum