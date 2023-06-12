Ponsiano Lwakataka continued to affirm his position as one of the country’s speed merchants following his stellar performance at the just concluded Kabalenga rally in Hoima district.

Lwakataka was incarcerated for ten months but slipped right back into competitive mode.

With Paul Musaazi calling the notes for the two-time national champion, the crew displayed a spirited performance picking the first-stage win.

Paul Musaazi (black) and Posniano Lwakataka (red) recieving their trophies | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

A puncture on the second stage would hinder their fight, but the crew took it all out until the last stage claiming the second position overall.

They finished the event 2 minutes and 16 seconds behind event winner Yasin Nasser.

“I was in for victory. Unfortunately, punctures sabotaged our pace, especially on day one. Regardless, we are happy for the second. Winning stages from a very superior car, proves we were closer to the victory,” said Lwakataka during an interview with Hapasports.

Lwakataka in a Subaru N12 was in a fight with three much superior cars, Yasin’s Ford Fiesta rally5 and the two Ford Protos for Duncan Mubiru and Ronald Sebuguzi.

“To me, this is victory. The fact that I came into this event unprepared. I got to sit in this car on Saturday since the last time I was in competition but I managed to put up a big fight against everyone,” he added.

Hoima Rally Podium | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Although he secured enough points to open his account for a tight chase, he confessed his plans for the championship are not yet confirmed.

“I am not fully set financially, so I cannot confirm whether I will do all the remaining events. This event happened because of my sponsors and the fans. And it will be them that will determine my next move after here,” he said.