Kampala Queens’ raid on Kawempe Muslim is far from getting done. Even before the news of signing Shakirah Nyinagahirwa has settled, there is another player from Kawempe Muslim that has agreed to move to the Palace.

Defender Samalie Nakacwa is the latest acquisition for the Queens of Soccer. Just like Nyinagahirwa, the former joins on a short-term loan deal.

This is the fifth player that has directly joined Kampala Queens from Kawempe Muslim in the last two years.

Shamirah Nalugya, Asia Nakibuuka and Margaret Kunihira are all currently on the books of Kampala Queens.

Reliable reports indicate Hadijah Nandago also from Kawempe Muslim is the other player that will join Kampala Queens.

She will also have the same arrangement (loan) just like Nyinagahirwa and Nandago.

The other players believed to be on their way to Kampala Queens are Catherine Nagadya and Patience Nabulobi both from Uganda Martyrs Lubaga.

The main aim behind this reinforcement is for the club to perform well during the forthcoming CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers slated for August.

Nakacwa becomes the third signing for Kampala Queens in this window after Nyinagahirwa and Fazila Ikwaput.

The club will as well confirm the arrival of Brian Ssenyondo and Tonny Mawejje as head coach and assistant coach respectively.