Overview: The successful 16 teams will qualify to the next round where they will be divided into groups of four before the successful 8 teams (top 2 per group) will reach the quarter finals.

2023 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship

Round of 32 Results:

Njaza 0 (4) – 0 (5) Musu

Musu Nkerebwe 1-5 Lugave

Lugave Ngaali 1-0 Nte

Nte Ngo 1-0 Mmamba Kakoboza

Mmamba Kakoboza Akasimba 0-1 Nsenene

Nsenene Namungoona Vs Mbogo (Namungoona did not show up)

Ngabi Nyunga 0-1 Mpindi

Mpindi Omutima Omusagi 1 (4) – 1 (2) Mmamba Namakaka

Musu (Edible rat) clan progressed to the round of 16 for the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football tournament.

The Edible rat clan beat Njaza 5-4 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The second game on the day at Wakisha witnessed Lugave humiliate Nkerebwe 5-1.

Ezekiel Katende and Sharafah Mukiibi both scored a brace apiece with Ivan Katende finding the other goal.

Godwin Ssemugabi replied for Nkerebwe.

At the Buddo S.S playground, Ngaali out-witted Nte 1-0 in the early kick off duel with Nicholas Luzige on target.

This will be followed by Ngo versus Mmamba Kakoboza at 4 PM. Ngo won 1-0 courtesy of Joseph Ssemujju’s all-important goal.

The early kick-off at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Nsenene overcame Kasimba 1-0 with Bruce Kalibala the scorer in a match halted because of heavy rains.

At Kawanda S.S playground, Mpindi won 1-0 over Ngabi Nyunga during the 1 PM kick-off duel.

Derrick Mboowa was the scorer for Mpindi.

Nsenene progressed to the round of 16 after a hard fought 1-0 win over Kasimba. Bruce Kalibala was on target.

Namungoona was a no show in their match against Mbogo.

Meanwhile, Mpindi edged Ngabi Nyunga 1-0 with Derrick Mbowa the scorer.

Omutima Omusagi advanced to the next stage at the expense of Mmamba Namakaka (Gabunga) after winning a shoot-out 4-2.

Normal time had ended 1 goal apiece. Francis Bbaale scored for Omutima Omusagi and Robert Kitabalwa had the goal for Mmamba Namakaka during the normal duration of the game.

More games continue:

The other 8 games for the round of 32 stage will be played on Wednesday, 14th June 2023.

This tournament which has been played since 1950 only accommodates players from Buganda Kingdom clans.

Wednesday, 14th June:

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha):

Mbwa Vs Ngonge (1 PM)

Njovu Vs Kkobe (4 PM)

Buddo Secondary School Playground:

Ndisa Vs Kinyomo (1 PM)

Nkima Vs Ffumbe (4 PM)

Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium:

Butiko Vs Ngeye (1 PM)

Ngabi Vs Ndiga (4 PM)

Kawanda Secondary School Playground:

Mazzi Ga Kisasi Vs Mutima Muyanja (1 PM)

Nvuma Vs Olulyo Olulangira (4 PM)