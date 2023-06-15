Overview: At Rwenzori province, Kenneth Nkonjo who holds a CAF "B" license replaces Scottish-Ugandan Steven Pritchard after succeeding from the pool of coaches who applied for the job.

Rwenzori Province football team has appointed Araali Kenneth “Deco” Nkonjo as head coach.



Nkonjo joins the “Abathembo” on a two-year deal ahead of the 2023 Inter-provinces tournament (FUFA Drum).

The CAF “B” licensed tactician has been serving as assistant coach at Tooro province.

At Rwenzori province, Nkonjo replaces Scottish-Ugandan Steven Pritchard after succeeding from the pool of coaches who applied for the job.



For starters, Nkonjo has also coached Volcano, Edgars Youth Programe, Tooro Province and lately Kitara Select team (against the Uganda Cranes).

“He (Nkonjo) is an experienced coach in the region. He handled the Kitara select team which features some of the Rwenzori province players to victory against Uganda Cranes” Rwenzori Chief Executive Officer Amon Ainebyona revealed.

Rwenzori Province will face off against Kigezi province in home and way encounter to determine who makes it to the group stages of the competition that features the 16 provinces of Uganda.

Nkonjo will work alongside Yassin Mwesige as second assistant.

Asuman Luzige is the assistant coach in charge of fitness whilst Wyclif Kabiito is the goalkeeping trainer.

Rwenzori Province Technical Team:

