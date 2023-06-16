Overview: The tournament will have a new champion after the elimination of defending champions Ndiga clan.

2023 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship:

Pools:

The 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football championship has entered the last 16 stage with the different pools.

There are four groups where all the 16 teams are divided with each group having four teams each.

The draws were held at Bulange, Mengo on Friday, June 16.

In group A, there is Lugave, Nsenene, Ngo and Nvuma. Group B has Ffumbe, Ngabi Nsamba, Nngonge and Musu. Kkobe, Nngaali, Mbogo and Omutima Omuyanja are in group C.

Group D has Ngeye, Mpindi, Omutima Omusaggi and Kinyomo.

Nsenene clan officials and players show off the jersey

The successful 8 teams (top 2 per group) will reach the quarter finals.

This tournament which has been played since 1950 only accommodates players from Buganda Kingdom clans.

The tournament will have a new champion after the elimination of defending champions Ndiga clan.

Ndiga lost 2-3 to Ngabi Nsamba during the round of 32 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium with Sula “Malouda” Matovu scoring a hat-trick for Ndiga clan.

All Round of 32 Results:

Mbwa 0-2 Ngonge

Ngonge Njovu 1-4 Kkobe

Kkobe Ndisa 0-2 Kinyomo

Kinyomo Nkima 0-1 Ffumbe

Ffumbe Butiko 0-2 Ngeye

Ngeye Ngabi 3-2 Ndiga

Ndiga Mazzi Ga Kisasi 0-6 Mutima Muyanja

Mutima Muyanja Nvuma 2-1 Olulyo Olulangira

Olulyo Olulangira Njaza 0 (4) – 0 (5) Musu

Musu Nkerebwe 1-5 Lugave

Lugave Ngaali 1-0 Nte

Nte Ngo 1-0 Mmamba Kakoboza

Mmamba Kakoboza Akasimba 0-1 Nsenene

Nsenene Namungoona Vs Mbogo (Namungoona did not show up)

Ngabi Nyunga 0-1 Mpindi

Mpindi Omutima Omusagi 1 (4) – 1 (2) Mmamba Namakaka

BIKA All Winners since inception:

1950 :Mbogo

:Mbogo 1951: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1952: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1953: Not Held

Not Held 1954 :Not Held

:Not Held 1955 :Kkobe

:Kkobe 1956 :Mmamba Gabunga

:Mmamba Gabunga 1957 : Nyonyi Nyange

: Nyonyi Nyange 1958 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1959 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1960 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 1961 : Bbalangira and Kkobe

: Bbalangira and Kkobe 1962 : Nkima

: Nkima 1963 : Not Held

: Not Held 1964: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1965 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1987: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1988 : Lugave

: Lugave 1989: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1990 : Lugave

: Lugave 1991 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1992: Ngeye

Ngeye 1993 : Nkima

: Nkima 1994 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1995 : Lugave

: Lugave 1996 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 1997 : Nnyonyi

: Nnyonyi 1998 : Lugave

: Lugave 1999: Lugave

Lugave 2000 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2001 : Ngo

: Ngo 2002 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2003 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2004 :Lugave

:Lugave 2005 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2006 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 2007 : Ngabi Nsamba

: Ngabi Nsamba 2008 : Kkobe

: Kkobe 2009 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2010 : Nte

: Nte 2011 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2012 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 2013: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 2014 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2015 : Mbogo

: Mbogo 2016 : Nte

: Nte 2017 : Nte

: Nte 2018 : Nkima

: Nkima 2019: Mbogo

Mbogo 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2021 : Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2022: Ndiga