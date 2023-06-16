Overview:
The tournament will have a new champion after the elimination of defending champions Ndiga clan.
2023 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship:
Pools:
- Group A: Lugave, Nsenene, Ngo, Nvuma
- Group B: Ffumbe, Ngabi Nsamba, Nngonge, Musu
- Group C: Kkobe, Nngaali, Mbogo, Omutima Omuyanja
- Group D: Ngeye, Mpindi, Omutima Omusaggi, Kinyomo
The 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football championship has entered the last 16 stage with the different pools.
There are four groups where all the 16 teams are divided with each group having four teams each.
The draws were held at Bulange, Mengo on Friday, June 16.
In group A, there is Lugave, Nsenene, Ngo and Nvuma. Group B has Ffumbe, Ngabi Nsamba, Nngonge and Musu. Kkobe, Nngaali, Mbogo and Omutima Omuyanja are in group C.
Group D has Ngeye, Mpindi, Omutima Omusaggi and Kinyomo.
The successful 8 teams (top 2 per group) will reach the quarter finals.
This tournament which has been played since 1950 only accommodates players from Buganda Kingdom clans.
The tournament will have a new champion after the elimination of defending champions Ndiga clan.
Ndiga lost 2-3 to Ngabi Nsamba during the round of 32 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium with Sula “Malouda” Matovu scoring a hat-trick for Ndiga clan.
All Round of 32 Results:
- Mbwa 0-2 Ngonge
- Njovu 1-4 Kkobe
- Ndisa 0-2 Kinyomo
- Nkima 0-1 Ffumbe
- Butiko 0-2 Ngeye
- Ngabi 3-2 Ndiga
- Mazzi Ga Kisasi 0-6 Mutima Muyanja
- Nvuma 2-1 Olulyo Olulangira
- Njaza 0 (4) – 0 (5) Musu
- Nkerebwe 1-5 Lugave
- Ngaali 1-0 Nte
- Ngo 1-0 Mmamba Kakoboza
- Akasimba 0-1 Nsenene
- Namungoona Vs Mbogo (Namungoona did not show up)
- Ngabi Nyunga 0-1 Mpindi
- Omutima Omusagi 1 (4) – 1 (2) Mmamba Namakaka
BIKA All Winners since inception:
- 1950:Mbogo
- 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
- 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1953: Not Held
- 1954:Not Held
- 1955:Kkobe
- 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
- 1958: Ngeye
- 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1960: Ffumbe
- 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
- 1962: Nkima
- 1963: Not Held
- 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
- 1988: Lugave
- 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1990: Lugave
- 1991: Ngeye
- 1992: Ngeye
- 1993: Nkima
- 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1995: Lugave
- 1996: Mpindi
- 1997: Nnyonyi
- 1998: Lugave
- 1999: Lugave
- 2000: Mpologoma
- 2001: Ngo
- 2002: Mpologoma
- 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2004:Lugave
- 2005: Ffumbe
- 2006: Mpindi
- 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2008: Kkobe
- 2009: Ffumbe
- 2010: Nte
- 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2012: Ngeye
- 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2015: Mbogo
- 2016: Nte
- 2017: Nte
- 2018: Nkima
- 2019: Mbogo
- 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2021: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2022: Ndiga