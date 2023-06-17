Overview: The Attorney General for the Republic of Uganda Kiryowa Kiwanuka will swing into action at noon alongside Edward Kabuchu, Andrew Kibaya with I&M Marketing manager Annet Nakiyaga.

Event: Captain’s Putter 2023

Captain’s Putter 2023 Date : Saturday, June 17

: Saturday, June 17 Mode of play : Tombstone

: Tombstone Venue : Entebbe Club

: Entebbe Club Duration: 7:10 AM – Till Late

The lake side golfing facility in Entebbe curtail a bee-hive-like activity as the 2023 Captain’s Putter tournament takes center stage on Saturday, June 17.

Golfers from the different clubs across the country are expected to be involved in action for the day-long championship whose mode of play will be Tombstone.

A large field of at least 180 golfers registered and were drawn in the pre-tee off draw.

Golfing day out in the Entebbe woods

The first set of golfers will tee-off at 7:10 AM (James Eyul, Michael Monne, Nicholas Kebba and James Asaba).

Meanwhile, the last group expected to commence at 2:20 PM (Henry Ssali, Christopher Sedakasi, Raymond Ekwamu and Jimmy Ategeka).

Entebbe Club chairman Eng. Jacob Byamukama will swing into action at 10:20 AM alongside Stephen Magero, Peter Kagumya and Michael Odur.

Kiryowa Kiwanuka on the Tee ready to drive off

The Attorney General for the Republic of Uganda Kiryowa Kiwanuka will swing into action at noon alongside Edward Kabuchu, Andrew Kibaya with I&M Marketing manager Annet Nakiyaga.

Former Entebbe club lady captain Maxi Byenkya will play with Michael Bironse, Chris Kintu and Ceaser Scot Barole, commencing at 1:20 AM.

By 6:30 PM, the last group of golfers will be holing out at the 18th hole before the golfers will be treated to a lavish 19th hole celebration where the official prize giving ceremony with dining and wining will take place.

Elsewhere, there is golfing action at the other different clubs in the country on the same day.

The West Nile open at Arua club in Arua city, West Nile region whilst Uganda Golf Club will hold the four-ball, better ball tournament.