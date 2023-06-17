Overview: Uganda Golf Junior team head coach Flavia Namakula (a golf professional) is optimistic that early travel to Japan will help them acclimatize to the weather, food and golf course facilities.

The Uganda Junior national golf team safely arrived in Japan for the 2023 Toyota Junior World Cup.

The team captain Joseph Reegan Akena (Mehta Club), Juma Abiti (Mehta Club), Ibrahim Ssemakula (Mehta Club), Collins Matovu (Namulonge) and their head coach Flavia Namakula arrived at Tokyo International Airport on Friday after a 48-hour journey.

“We have arrived well in Japan ready for the 2023 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup. All the players are mentally and physically set for the battle” head coach Namakula stated.

The official flag off was on Wednesday, 14th June 2023 at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala city.

Sarah Chelengat (Left) hands over the flag to the Uganda Golf team members | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Moses Matisko and his vice Dr Jackson Were and other executive members ae expected to join the team in Japan.

The team has handicap 7 player Collins Matovu, a member at Namulonge replaced Abdul Kakeeto.

Kakeeto was part of the qualifiers at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

“We had issues to process Kakeeto’s passport since we submitted the documents two weeks earlier for visa processing. He (Kakeeto) and other members remain part and parcel of the team” Matisko explained the omission.

Joseph Reagan Akena, the Uganda national junior team captain | Credit: David Isabirye

The other members on the team are Abiti, handicap 6 a member at Mehta Club in Lugazi.

Captain Akena, handicap 2.8 and Ssemakula, handicap 4 are also members at the vibrant Mehta Club.

“We are ready to give our best in the tournament. We have been training well and gone through every required details. I thank our coach (Namakula) and the others who chipped in here and other. I also thank the Uganda Golf Union, the members and the National Council of Sports for all the necessary support” Akena stated.

Juma Abiti | Credit: David Isabirye

Ibrahim Ssemakula | Credit: David Isabirye

Collins Matovu | Credit: David Isabirye

Head coach Namakula noted that that early travel to Japan will help them acclimatize to the weather, food and golf course facilities.

“We have traveled early to Japan and hope to get used to the weather, food and have time to practice as well. The players had a high performance training spell in Kampala and this put them in shape for the tournament” Namakula, a female golf professional revealed.

Uganda Junior national team head coach Flavia Namakula | Credit: Timothy Okiror

The 2023 Toyota World Junior Golf championship will tee off on Monday, 19th June with the official practice round.

Then, there will be followed by grueling four rounds of action.

This is Uganda’s second time at the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup.