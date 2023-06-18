Overview: Bugerere is in Bulange group with Ssingo, Bulemeezi, Butambala, Busujju and islanders Buvuma for the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament.

Bugerere Ssaza football team head coach Noah “Jajja” Mugerwa has confirmed the full back-room staff prior to the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup competition.

Gadafi Kawalya is assistant coach for Bugerere Ssaza who seek their first ever title in this championship.

Kawalya is also the assistant coach to Jajja Mugerwa at Blessed Sacrament Kimanya Secondary School.

Bahat Asuman Luzige is the goalkeeping coach. Luzige is also the goalkeeping coach at army side Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Richard Mwarisi is the fitness, strength and body conditioning coach.

Mwarisi also serves in the same role at Nazigo United in the Kayunga fourth division league.

Jajja Mugerwa has a lot of trust and confidence in his working team as he assembles a formidable side ready to compete favourably.

“The backroom staff determines a great deal the strength of the technical department for any team. I am confident my assistants will serve their roles to the best of expectations.” Jajja Mugerwa revealed.

On Sunday, 21st May 2023, Jajja Mugerwa was confirmed as the head coach for Bugerere Ssaza by Bugerere ssaza chief Mugerere Owek. James Ssempiga.

He replaced Tony Kayiwa who handled the team last season.

Mugerwa has formerly handled Ssingo, Butambala, Bddu and Kabula and lately Buluuli.

The 2023 Masaza Cup tournament is ear-marked to kick off on 24th June between reigning champions Busiro and three time winners Mawokota at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Kabowa.