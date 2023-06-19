Overview: Founded in 2017, the Kampala Community International School (KCIS) is located in Naguru, a suburb of Kampala city. They are engaged in a number of games as Basketball, Swimming, Volleyball, Tennis, Tag-Rugby, Taekwondo, Chess and other indoor games.

The success of any given project is embedded along the continuity element which definitely is inter-twinned with the sustainability pillar.

To have a continuous successful project, the basis of a firm foundation remains key along with programs as the grass-root search and development.

It is therefore upon this rich background that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with the respective national entities as Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) working along with the different national sports associations and federations have put keen emphasis on the youth development programs.

“Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) has a duty to inspire the young into the Olympic Movement, teach the different Olympic values and goals. We are happy to host young pupils with big dreams of becoming international stars in the future.” Dr Donald Rukare spoke on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Dr Rukare was addressing the pupils and officials from the Kampala Community International School (KCIS) who paid a courtesy visit to the UOC headquarters.

A group of young enthusiastic pupils freely interacted with the Rukare who was flanked by an Olympian Jamilah Lunkuse, a swimmer who represented Uganda at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in London and Rio De Janeiro respectively.

“To qualify for the Olympic Games, you have to be best in your country and meet the qualification pass marks for the Olympic Games. This takes dedication through planning, training, the will-power and a lot of determination” Lukunse urged the excited youngsters.

The pupils, with the director Deborah Kenyon Isharaza alongside their teachers (Martha Arinaitwe and Yasmi Babwani) had a simple physical exercising aerobics session in the UOC compound.

Some of the youngsters Mikah Isharaza and Zuri Mugisha were delighted to share their experience after visiting the UOC headquarters.

“I am very happy to come to the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC). I am inspired to go back and train harder because I want to make the Uganda Olympics Team one day” Zuri Mugisha revealed.

Founded in 2017, the Kampala Community International School (KCIS) is located in Naguru, a suburb of Kampala city.

The current student population stands at 105 (18 students per class) for easily interaction and monitoring.

“We are training the pupils these different games to help them get the basics and they develop and grow up. We want to see future successful athletes who will represent their countries at international games as the Commonwealth, Olympics and World Championships. Our visit to the UOC was to help the pupils learn more about the ancient and modern Olympics which are topics in our Geography and History classes, to know the significance of the Olympic Rings and Torch, among others” Deborah Kenyon Isharaza, director of Education at the school stated.

The school is engaged in a number of games as Basketball, Swimming, Volleyball, Tennis, Tag-Rugby, Taekwondo, Chess and others.

