Overview: A total of 166 golfers took part in the 2023 Entebbe Captain’s putter tournament that also doubled as the first leg for this year’s Helmet cup between Entebbe and Kilembe Mines (Kasese) clubs.

2023 Entebbe Captain’s Putter Golf Tournament:

Overall Winners:

Men: Brian Rwehabura (H/C 25) – 63 Nett

Vanessa Peris (H/C 18) – 64 Nett

Brian Rwehabura and Vanessa Peris were the overall men and ladies’ winners of the captain’s putter tournament as Entebbe took the first leg advantage in the Helmet cup.

Playing off handicap 25, Rwehabura scored 63 net to topple the rest of the men in action.

Peris (handicap 18) was the overall lady with 64 net in the Tombstone format tourney.

Hima Cement Finance director Moses Aman (Right) hands over the overall men trophy to Brian Rwehabura

Group Top performers:

In the men group A cluster (handicap 0-10), Peter Apell (handicap 9) was winner with 71 net, a stroke better than first runners up, Peter Obita (H/C 8).

Vincent Katutsi (handicap 10) was second runners up with 74 net.

B (11-20):

Mark Rubatsimbira (H/C 17) won group B (11-20) with 67 net, two strokes better than Daniel Opwonya (H/C 16).

James Eyul (H/C 11) finished as second runners up with 70 net (on a countback).

C (21-35):

Handicap 28 golfer Raymond Ekwamu won group C men (21-35) with 65 net.

Samson Akankiza (H/C 28) and Christopher Kintu (H/C 35) finished as first and second runners up with 67 net and 68 net respectively.

Ladies:

In the ladies group A (0-20), Rita Apell (H/C 14) was winner with 71 net, a stroke better than Bridget Basiima (H/C 13) on a countback

B (21-40):

Mariam Faridah (H/C 35) scored 66 net to win group B ladies, two strokes better than Annet Nakiyaga (H/C 31).

Annet Nakiyaga receives her prize

Edward Kabuchu (right) receives his prize after winning the senior’s category

Seniors (55 years & Above):

Edward Kabuchu (H/C 17) scored 71 net to win the seniors’ age category (55 years and above).

Gad Musasizi (H/C 14) scored 76 net to finish runners up in the senior’s cluster.

Side-Bets:

The longest drive contest on hole no. 18 was won by Richard Oloka and Maxi Byenkya for the men and ladies respectively.

The nearest to the pin competition on hole No. 10 was taken by Mark Rubatsimbira (men) and Jackie Kwesiga (ladies).

The outstanding golfers received different trophies, plaques and gift hampers during the 19th hole celebrations.

Hima Cement Brand Manager Sandra Muhaniriza (Right) hands over a trophy

