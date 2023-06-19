Overview:
2023 Entebbe Captain’s Putter Golf Tournament:
Overall Winners:
- Men: Brian Rwehabura (H/C 25) – 63 Nett
- Ladies: Vanessa Peris (H/C 18) – 64 Nett
Brian Rwehabura and Vanessa Peris were the overall men and ladies’ winners of the captain’s putter tournament as Entebbe took the first leg advantage in the Helmet cup.
Playing off handicap 25, Rwehabura scored 63 net to topple the rest of the men in action.
Peris (handicap 18) was the overall lady with 64 net in the Tombstone format tourney.
The outstanding golfers received different trophies, plaques and gift hampers during the 19th hole celebrations.
Men:
A (0-10):
- Winner: Peter Apell (H/C 9) – 71 Net
- Runners up: Peter Obita (H/C 8) – 72 Net
- 2nd Runners up: Vincent Katutsi (H/C 10) – 74 Net
B (11-20):
- Winner: Mark Rubatsimbira (H/C 17) – 67 Net
- Runners up: Daniel Opwonya (H/C 16) – 69 Net
- 2nd Runners up: James Eyul (H/C 11) – 70 Net (countback)
C (21-35):
- Winner: Raymond Ekwamu (H/C 28) – 65 Net
- Runners up: Samson Akankiza (H/C 28) – 67 Net
- 2nd Runners up: Christopher Kintu (H/C 35) – 68 Net
Ladies:
A (0-20):
- Winner: Rita Apell (H/C 14) – 71 Net
- Runners up: Bridget Basiima (H/C 13) – 72 Net (countback)
B (21-40):
- Winner: Mariam Faridah (H/C 35) – 66 Net
- Runners up: Annet Nakiyaga (H/C 31) – 68 Net
- 2nd Runners up: Vincent Katutsi (H/C 10) – 74 Net
Seniors (55 years & Above):
- Winner: Edward Kabuchu (H/C 17) – 71 Net
- Runners up: Gad Musasizi (H/C 14) – 76 Net
Side-Bets:
Longest Drive Contest (Hole no. 18):
- Men: Richard Oloka
- Ladies: Maxi Byenkya
Nearest to the Pin (Hole No. 10):
- Men: Mark Rubatsimbira
- Ladies: Jackie Kwesiga