Overview: Goalkeeper Edward Kasibante is famed for the exceptional command of the goal posts, taming one-against-one situations and stopping penalties.

Former Uganda U-17 and U-23 goalkeeper Edward Kasibante has with immediate effect left second tier side Kataka Football Club after six years.

Kasibante had joined Kataka FC at the start of the 2017-2018 season from the defunct Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU).

He had also featured for the junior team of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

Goalkeeper Edward Kasibante

Tough Decision:

The goalkeeper boldly tagged the decision to leave Kataka as tough.

“I express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the time of 6 years I have spent with as a family it has been a hard decision to make that I must announce my departure” wrote on his official social media page.

Goalkeeper Edward Kasibante defending a set-piece for the Eastern region select against Uganda Cranes in Mbale during a Na-Mutima game

Grateful for Kataka moment:

Kasibante revels in the golden opportunity he has had to utilize while at Kataka Football Club.

“I am proud to have been part of the rich history and tradition of this great club. I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to the fans for their endless support and loyalty throughout my time there your passion and dedication have been a source of inspiration for me and the team. I will always look back on my time with the Kataka FC team with fondness and appreciation. I am grateful for the opportunities that the club has provided me and for the memories that I will cherish for years to come.” The last born in the family of ten added.

Cagey about the future:

Kasibante does not reveal where he is destined to be in the next year (s) to come.

“At the moment I can say I am going here or there, but there is always a way out” he states.

Kasibante won the Mbale Super Eight tournament in 2022 and led the team to the play-offs in the run to the promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

Kataka Football Club line up (Goalkeeper Edward Kasibante is on front row, third from left)

Tit-Bits About Kasibante:

Full Names : Edward Kasibante

: Edward Kasibante Nick-Name : Kasiman

: Kasiman Parents : William Ggonda & Mayi Nanyombi

: William Ggonda & Mayi Nanyombi Date of Birth : 22 nd January 1998

: 22 January 1998 Place of Birth : Mulago Hospital, Kampala

: Mulago Hospital, Kampala Position of Play: Goalkeeping

Goalkeeping Strong Foot : Right

: Right Key weapons: Saving one against one situations, Taming penalties.

Football Journey:

Academies: Aspire Young Talents (Mulago), KCCA Soccer Academy

Aspire Young Talents (Mulago), KCCA Soccer Academy Junior Teams: Kampala City All Star (Fourth Division), KCCA Soccer Academy

Kampala City All Star (Fourth Division), KCCA Soccer Academy Clubs: Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), Kampala City All Star Beach Soccer Club (Sand Lions), Kataka Football Club (2017 – 2023)

National Teams:

U-17 (Uganda Cubs)

U-23 (Uganda Kobs)

Others: Featured for Bugisu Province (FUFA Drum)

Education: Stallion Nursery School, Yudace, Bat Valley Primary, Nkozi Boys (P6-P7), Bukalagi High School, Gomba (S1-S4), Risah College Nansana (S5), Kakungulu Memorial High School, Kibuli (S6)

Role Models: Isma Watenga & Denis Onyango