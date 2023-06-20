Overview: Entebbe Club won the first leg of the 2023 Helmet Cup by 62 shots difference after amassing 669 net for their top ten best scorers. Kilembe Mines, Kasese scored 731 net for their top ten golfers.

2023 Helmet Cup (First Leg):

Entebbe Club: 669 Net

Kilembe Mines, Kasese: 731 Net

Entebbe won by 62 shots

It is advantage Entebbe club over Kilembe Mines club, Kasese following a 2023 Helmet cup first leg advantage in Entebbe.

Entebbe Club won by 62 shots difference after amassing 669 net for their top ten best scorers.

Kilembe Mines, Kasesemanaged 731 net for their best ten players.

The best ten players for Entebbe club were Brian Rwehabura (63), Raymond Ekwamu (65), Peris Vanesa (64), Mariam Faridah (66), Mark Rubatsimbira (67), Annet Nakiyaga (68), Diana Nabukenya (68), Daniel Opwonya (68), Stephen Ojambo (70) and Peter Magona (70).

Kilembe Mines’ top ten were Idd Mubaraka (70), Rita Apell (71), Peter Obita (72), Gavin Bwambale (72), Darius Thembo (72), Ronald Kwikiriza (72), Reaheal Kabugo (73), Gad Musasizi (76), Abraham Kule (76) and Joseph Otwane (77).

Kilembe Mines’ top 10 players with their prizes

The date for the return leg will be confirmed in the near future.

The 2023 Helmet Cup was first played in the colonial days between Entebbe and Kilembe Mines clubs.

One of the outstanding female golfers being rewarded

Entebbe club chairman Eng. Jacob Byamukama hailed the positive working relations between Entebbe and Kilembe Mines clubs and the revival of the Helmet Cup will further cement this relationship.

“The 2023 Helmet Cup first leg was successfully played. This tournament has a rich history between the two sister clubs; Entebbe and Kilembe Mines. I salute the members of these two clubs for the cordial working relations which this cup has further cemented” Eng. Byamukama stated.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Entebbe club captain’s putter tournament was played on the same day as the Helmet cup first leg.

Brian Rwehabura, playing off handicap 25 scored 63 net to topple the right of the men.

Vanessa Peris (H/C 18) scored 64 net to take the overall winner’s trophy for the ladies.

A big field of 166 golfers were engaged in the day-long championship whose mode of play was Tombestone.

Golfers enjoy a happy time during the 19th hole celebrations

Female guests at Entebbe club during the 19th hole celebrations

Side-Bets:

The longest drive contest on hole no. 18 was won by Richard Oloka and Maxi Byenkya for the men and ladies respectively.

The nearest to the pin competition on hole No. 10 was taken by Mark Rubatsimbira (men) and Jackie Kwesiga (ladies).

The outstanding golfers received different plaque and gift hampers during the 19th hole celebrations.

Hima Cement Limited led the sponsors and partners.