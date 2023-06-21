Overview: The Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom Mayiga called for free-flowing football brand (Kawoowo) from all the 18 teams that will take part in this year’s Masaza cup football tourney.

The prime minister of Buganda Kingdom Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga has urged the different footballers in the country to live the right way, professionally.

Addressing the guests during the official launch of the 2023 Masaza cup football tournament at Bulange in Mengo, Kampala, the Katikiro urged the players to remain disciplined.

He warned the players against vices as dodging training sessions, alcoholism and womanizing.

“The players must be disciplined at all times by attending all coaching sessions religiously, avoid alcoholism and womanizing. Always be humble to the coaches and officials, respect each other and the fans. Do not lose focus and be patient under all circumstances. Be professional at all times.” He cautioned.

Katikiro Mayiga (fifth from left) with other officials at Bulange Mengo during the 2023 Masaza Cup football launch at Bulange, Mengo

Owek. Mayiga tagged football as a sport and an industry that sustains many.

“Football is a sport and an industry that employs many. I appeal you (footballers) respect the game” he added.

He also called for free-flowing football brand (Kawoowo) from all the 18 teams that will take part in this year’s Masaza cup football tourney.

“I urge you (Masaza Cup teams) to play Kawoowo football. Even though, you can play ugly and win, I appeal you play attractive football that is appeasing to watch” the Katikiro remarked.

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom signs on one of the balls to be used as Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu looks on

He also had a special message for those managing this beautiful game in Uganda at all levels.

“Those managing the sport should plan, self-evaluate and focus. To be victorious in sport takes four things; discipline for players, discipline for managers, discipline for officials and discipline for the fans.The Kingdom of Buganda is the most recognizable brand in East and Central Africa and therefore we take this tournament very, very serious because it is recreational and a job as well” he concluded.

The Katikiro graced the official opening ceremony of the 2023 Buganda Masaza cup football tournament on a day Kansai Plascon officially joined the bandwagon of sponsors for the annual tournament revived in 2004.

Kansai Plascon revealed a Shs 100,000,000 package for this year’s championship.

They join Airtel Uganda Limited, Centenary Bank, BBS Telefaina, Cbs radio and UNAIDS.

The Masaza cup teams received team jerseys (50 units each), 5 balls apiece and each got Shs10,000,000 prior to the kick-off of the tournament.

Some of the Masaza jerseys and balls to be used

This year’s tournament will officially kick off on Saturday, 24th June 2023 between defending champions Busiro and three-time winners Mawokota at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

His Majesty the King of Buganda Kingdom Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is pleased to officially open up the tournament.

Gomba Ssaza has won this title the most times (five). Mawokota follows with three titles.