Hundreds of Ugandan rally fans crossed the boarder to attend the 2023 Safari rally Kenya.

The drives of fans and Ugandan flags in Naivasha’s Loldia shakedown stage certainly caught the eye of Kenyan president William Ruto.

“I have just seen people carrying flags from Uganda. I urge many Kenyans to come here with their Kenyan flags as well. I am yet to see a Kenyan flag around here and I’m telling my fellow countrymen and women this is the moment to be patriotic,” said the Kenya president, William Ruto.

President Ruto was among the spectators at the stage. He was later given a run through the stage by Ford’s Pierre-Louis Loubet.

An unforgettable experience it was for the head of state.

‘This is madness. You cannot see where you are going, not even the bends, the speeds! These guys are out of this world so professional.“

“If you ask me if I want to do this again, hmm! I am not sure,” he said after his WRC experienced

Safari rally is the seventh round of World rally championship.

The only African event is marking it’s 70th anniversary this year.

2022 Safari rally winner Kalle Rovanpera got off the blocks as the Toyota Gazoo driver swept the 5.40km stage with the quickest time tipping M-Sport Ford Puma’s Ott Tanak by 1.5sec.

The Safari rally competition starts tomorrow with a Super special stage at Kasarani in the capital Nairobi.

The crews will return to Naivasha for the weekend action.