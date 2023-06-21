Overview: Defending champions Busiro will play host to three-time winners Mawokota on Saturday, 24th June 2023 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium in the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup tournament’s official opener.

Tournament: 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup Official opening match : Busiro Vs Mawokota

: Busiro Vs Mawokota Date : Saturday, 24 th June

: Saturday, 24 June Venue : Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa

: Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa Kick-off Time : 3:00 PM

: 3:00 PM Chief Guest: His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II

Rain in Buganda Kingdom is always envisaged as a sign of good omen.

It has rained in abundance towards the end of the official launch for the 2023 Buganda Masaza football tournament at Bulange, Mengo on Wednesday, June 21.

The good omen signs have been indeed manifested during this well-attended launch as the Buganda Kingdom prime minister Katikiro) Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga confirmed that the King (Kabaka) His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the official opening ceremony for this year’s opening.

Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga signs on the ball during the official launch amid a heavy rain storm at Bulange Gardens in Mengo

Defending champions Busiro will play host to three-time winners Mawokota on Saturday, 24th June 2023 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium in the tournament’s official opener.

There is anxiety and excitement every time the Kabaka appears before his subjects as such will be the case since Kabake Mutebi II had missed the official climax between Busiro and crowd darling Buddu.

At the launch of the 19th edition, speaker after speaker reechoed the value of this championship which is played by all races and tribes alike.

Remmie Kisakye, the CEO of Majestic Brands with her speech during the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament launch at Bulange, Mengo

Remmie Kisakye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Majestic Brands emphasized the essence of this tournament.

The Buganda Masaza Cup remains an important championship not only in Buganda, but also, in the entire country. Irrespective of heritage and background, the Buganda Masaza cup accommodates all. We have witnessed such a significant impact because of the Buganda Masaza cup tournament which has produced players who have played at the AFCON and CECAFA tournaments. 70% of the players who play in these tournaments players have featured in the Buganda Masaza cup. This tournament is also hinged on the fight against HIV/AIDS with men at the fore of the fight. Remmis Kisakye, CEO Majestic Brands

Manoj Murali, the Managing Director, Airtel Uganda Limited with his speech at Bulange Mengo, Kampala during the official launch of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament

Airtel Uganda Managing Director Manoj Murali stressed the element that the Masaza Cup is among the key social events they support alongside Bika Bya Baganda football & netball sports and the Airtel Kabaka Birthday run.

The Buganda Masaza Cup is among the key social events organized by the Buganda Kingdom which bring the people together. This has a sporting future to put Buganda at the helm. We have aded Bika to the Masaza Cup sponsorship and the Airtel Kabaka Birthday run as well. Let us observe fair-play at all times. Manoj Murali, Airtel Uganda Managing Director

Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga signs on the official tournament launching board

Meanwhile, Centenary Bank announced a Shs.200,000,000 sponsorship towards the tournament.

Daniel Kayongo, Marketing manager at Kansai Plascon officially announced the Shs 100,000,000 package to the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup as well as Shs 50,000,000 specifically to Buddu Ssaza.

Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga greets Daniel Kayongo of Kansai Plascon

Kayongo openly expressed the gratitude for Kansai Plascon to relate with Buganda Kingdom.

Kansai Plascon is glad to associate with Buganda Kingdom. We have been painting the Buganda Kingdom premises and we look forward continued relations. Sports is of great value; It employs, It unites and boosts the name of Uganda internationally. Kansai Plascon has contributed Shs. 100,000,000 towards the Masaza Cup football tournament and offered Shs. 50,000,000 to Buddu for this season. Daniel Kayongo, marketing director Kansai Plascon

Hajji Sulaiman Ssejjengo speaks during the launch

The chairperson of the Masaza Cup local organizing committee Sulaiman Ssejjengo lauded Buganda Kingdom, the sponsors, partners as well as the different Masaza chiefs, players, fans and the media alike.

We are excited to have the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup tournament return bigger. We have three groups for the 18 teams. We shall have 104 matches throughout this tournament and this means increased action time for the players and more visibility for the sponors and partners. We thank the Kingdom of Buganda, all sponsors & partners, the Masaza chiefs, players and the media which has promoted this tournament. Sulaiman Ssejjengo, Chairperson Masaza Cup local organizing committee

Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu_Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation

In his brief address, Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu, the Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation commended the strategic partners of great intent and purpose.

I salute all our strategic partners of great intent and purpose. We are building the administrators, fans, media and communications, coaching (CAF C), all intended to have a successful championship and transparency. Owek. Heny Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu, Minister of Sports, Leisure & Recreation – Buganda Kingdom

Some of the Masaza jerseys and footballs to be used

Owek. Ssekabembe announced that all the 18 teams will each get 50 units of jerseys, 5 footballs and Shs 10,000,000 as a starter heading to the tournament.

The Katikiro Owek Charles Peter Mayiga tagged football as a sport and an industry that sustains many.

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga_Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom

He called for free-flowing football brand (Kawoowo) from all the teams as he also sent a strong message to the football players to lived disciplined lives.

Football is a sport and an industry that employs many. I appeal you (footballers) respect the game. I urge you to play Kawoowo football. The players must be disciplined at all times by attending all coaching sessions religiously, avoid alcoholism and womanizing. Always be humble to the coaches and officials, respect each other and the fans. Do not lose focus and be patient under all circumstances. Be professional at all times. Those managing the sport should plan, self-evaluate and focus. To be victorious in sport takes four things; discipline for players, discipline for managers, discipline for officials and discipline for the fans. The Kingdom of Buganda is the most recognizable brand in East and Central Africa and therefore we take this tournament very, very serious because it is recreational and a job as well. Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga – Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga_Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom signs on one of the balls to be used | Credit: Buganda Kingdom

Buganda Kingdom officials during the official launch of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup launch at Bulange, Mengo

The official launch was disrupted by a heavy storm towards the end but nonetheless, the Katikiro signed on the one of the tournament balls and the official board as a signal of officially launching this championship.

Since being revamped in 2004, no county (Ssaza) has ever won this championship back-to-back.

Gomba Ssaza has won this title the most times (five). Mawokota follows with three titles.

Sponsors:

The tournament is sponsored by Airtel Uganda Limited, Centenary Bank, UNAIDS and now paints gurus Kansai Plascon.

A decorated fan during the official launch of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2022 – Busiro

2021 – Buddu

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Singo

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluuli

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota

2004 – Gomba