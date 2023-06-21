Overview: Uganda scored 234 strokes (+21) for their best three players in the first 18 holes of action at the 2023 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup.

Uganda had a dismissal performance during the opening round of the 2023 Toyota Junior Golf World cup at the par-71 Chukyo Golf Club Ishino course in Fukada, Yoshitomo-cho on Tuesday, 20th June.

Uganda scored 234 strokes (+21) for their best three players in the first 18 holes of action.

Ibrahim Ssemakula (76), Juma Abiti (79), Joseph Reagan Akena (79) and Collins Matovu (88) were Uganda’s scores.

Powerful swing from Ibrahim Ssemakula

Juma Abiti with other junior golfers

Hosts Japan took command of the 12 boys’ team with a 7 stroke lead over second placed Korea.

Japan scored a total of 199 (-14) as Korea tallied 206 (-7).

Two Japanese players Reo Maruo and Kaito Sato each scored 6-under par 65 for the joint lead.

Korea’s Lee Jaewon returned 5-under 66, same as USA’s Billy Davis and Philipp Macionga (Germany).

Three teams (USA and Germany) tied in the third place with 207 (-6).

England (208), Canada (209), Paraguay (211), New Zealand (211), South Africa (216) and Chile (218) completed the top 10 positions.

Puerto Rico was 11th with 223 strokes (+10).

Girls:

Japan is also the leader after round one (18 holes) with 132 strokes (-12) for the girls.

Spain and Korea tied for second position with 138 strokes apiece (-6).

USA (139), New Zealand (142), Canada (143), Colombia (143) and South Africa (148) completed the respective 8 positions.

Five female players shared the joint lead with 6-under 66 apiece.

Maria Jose Marin (Colombia), Saorin Lijima (Japan), Yuna Araki (Japan), Anna Canado (Spain) and Jasmine Koo (USA) were the joint leaders after round one.

Round two will be played on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.