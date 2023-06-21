Overview: For the fifth time overall, St Lawrence University beach soccer team returned to the podium as champions of the national beach soccer league. The 2023 season heroics follow earlier success stories in 2013, 2019, 2021 and last season, 2022

Upon clinching their fifth national beach soccer league trophy in as many years, St Lawrence University remains upbeat about growth of sports and the game of beach soccer in particular at the institution.

Dr. Charles Masaba, the Vice Chancellor made the bold confession on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the main campus (opposite Kabaka’s Lake in Ndeeba, Kampala) as he officially received the national beach soccer trophy won by St Lawrence University for the fourth year running.

I applaud the members on the St Lawrence University Beach soccer team. Thank you for the diligence and commitment. As a university, we are focused towards supporting the growth of sports here and beach soccer in particular. Dr. Charles Masaba, Vice Chancellor St.Lawrence University

Dr Charles Masaba addresses the media | Credit: David Isabirye

This was the fifth time overall that St Lawrence University returned to the podium as champions of the national beach soccer league.

The 2023 season heroics follow earlier success stories in 2013, 2019, 2021 and last season, 2022.

The 2020 season was skipped because of the Coronavirus pandemic that ravaged the entire world.

A bulk of the players on the 2022 winning squad were retained, an attribute that the team captain Baker Lukooya pointed out alongside the new recruits who boosted the team to glory.

Baker Lukooya addresses the media | Credit: David Isabirye

“We worked as a complete unit at all times. The old squad and the new players on the team were united with determination, focus and the right character. We also thank our coaches as well as the team management right from the vice chancellor for all the necessary support” Lukooya who has also played normal football at KCCA, Kira Young and Kenya’s AFC Leopards, among others stated.

Lukooya, Jonathan Kikonyogo, Allan Katwe, Joshua Letti Luwama, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Rica Arch Byaruhanga, Sulaiman Ochero, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Meddie Kibirige (goalkeeper), Ronald Mutebi (goalkeeper), Ronald Magwali are the old guards on the team.

These were bolstered by fresh faces in Martin Kikambi, Bruno Bunyaga, Farouk Semukuttu and George Kaddu.

Joshua Lubwama Letti holds the national beach soccer trophy | Credit: David Isabirye

Peter Sseguya, the sports tutor at the St Lawrence University and one of the beach soccer coaches alongside Davis Ssozi Nnono attributes the success to the good-will from the university management.

St Lawrence University sports tutor Peter Sseguya addresses the media | Credit: David Isabirye

“We have been able to win the national beach soccer trophy for now 5 times, four of which consecutively because we receive the full backing from the university. We therefore thank the university management in a special way. We shall continue to plan for the subsequent seasons ahead as also put up a beach soccer facility within the university to allow easy training of the players” Sseguya remarked.

The national beach soccer league is exclusively run by the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA), one of the vibrant bodies under the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

This season, the facilities at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru and Mutoola beach were used for the national league.

The national league remains a nursery bed for the national team (Uganda Sand Cranes) that has twice played on the continent at the highest level, Africa Cup of Nations.

St Lawrence University beach soccer team with their national beach soccer trophy | Credit: David Isabirye